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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Asthma

    Asthma is a chronic disease of the lungs in which the airways become blocked or narrowed, causing breathing difficulty.

    Department of Health Data

    EDDIE
    See the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) dataset in EDDIE.
    Environmental Health Indicators (EHI) Map
    Interactive map with environmental, social demographic, and public health data.
    Behavioral Health Risks of Pennsylvania Adults
    Reports containing data from annual surveys of modifiable risks that affect people's health.
    Healthy People
    A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.
    Pennsylvania Asthma Surveillance System
    Focuses on adult and child asthma prevalence, hospitalizations, and mortality.

    External Data Sources

    Asthma Data and Statistics (CDC)

    Asthma Facts and Publications (US EPA)

    Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America