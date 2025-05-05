Department of Health Data
- EDDIE
- See the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) dataset in EDDIE.
- Environmental Health Indicators (EHI) Map
- Interactive map with environmental, social demographic, and public health data.
- Behavioral Health Risks of Pennsylvania Adults
- Reports containing data from annual surveys of modifiable risks that affect people's health.
- Healthy People
- A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.
- Pennsylvania Asthma Surveillance System
- Focuses on adult and child asthma prevalence, hospitalizations, and mortality.
External Data Sources
Asthma Data and Statistics (CDC)
Asthma Facts and Publications (US EPA)