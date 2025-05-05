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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    What is WalkWorks?

    WalkWorks is an initiative between the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Downtown Center that supports the development and adoption of Active Transportation Plans in communities across the Commonwealth. Its mission is to increase access to and opportunities for physical activity, such as walking, biking, using a wheelchair or other micromobility device, and riding public transit. WalkWorks:

    • Provides funding to develop Active Transportation Plans to guide the establishment of safe, accessible, activity-friendly routes connecting everyday destinations.
    • Provides technical assistance for the development of said plans.
    • Educates about the relevance and benefits of safe and accessible walking, biking, transit, and all forms of active mobility for people throughout the Commonwealth, no matter their zip code, income, or skin color, age, or mobility level.
    • Offers support to communities that encourage walking, biking, using public transit, using a wheelchair or other personal mobility devices, etc., through events and programs.

    Making walking, biking, using a wheelchair, and riding transit safer and more convenient offers a multitude of benefits to communities by:

    • Supporting healthier lifestyles through increased opportunities for physical activity
    • Decreasing traffic fatalities and injuries
    • Boosting local economies
    • Reducing air and other types of pollution through increased use of environmentally friendly travel
    • Improving public health and lowering the risk of chronic conditions
    • Connecting people to nature and the outdoors
    • Enhancing personal finances through cost-effective modes of transportation
    • Reducing traffic congestion, leading to shorter travel times
    • Fostering positive social interaction between residents, neighbors, and visitors
    • Expanding employment opportunities through the availability of safe and accessible transportation
    • Bettering mental health and overall well-being
    • Advancing equity through the development of nondiscriminatory land use plans and policies
    • And more!

    Take action to help prioritize active transportation in your community by talking with your local government officials, identifying stakeholders and strategic community partners, and conducting a walkability assessment.

    View WalkWorks Locations

    WalkWorks Funds the Development of Active Transportation Plans

    For the ninth consecutive year, WalkWorks is providing funding to assist municipal entities with the development of Active Transportation Plans, which may include Safe Routes to School Plans, Safe Routes to Parks Plans, Comprehensive Safety Action Plans, Vision Zero Action Plans, or other related strategies. By helping to fund these efforts, WalkWorks continues its aim to establish new or improved pedestrian, bicycle, and public transit transportation networks, thereby furthering its objective of increasing activity-friendly routes and connectivity to everyday destinations. WalkWorks is pleased to share the names and projects of the eleven municipalities selected to receive these awards in 2025-2026.
     
    Funding for the Development of Active Transportation Plans
     

    2025-26 Grantees

    Project

    Antis Township

    Active Transportation Component of Comprehensive Plan

    Bensalem Township

    Active Transportation Plan

    Erie County

    Countywide BikeShare Feasibility Study

    Kulpmont Borough

    Active Transportation Plan​

    Leetsdale Borough

    Active Transportation Plan

    McDonald Borough

    Active Transportation Plan

    Millvale Borough

    Active Transportation Plan

    ​Mount Pocono Borough

    ​​Active Transportation Plan

    City of Philadelphia – Fox Chase Neighborhood

    Active Transportation Plan

    Schuylkill Haven Borough

    Active Transportation Plan

    West Reading Borough

    Active Transportation Plan


     

    WalkWorks Assists Communities with Pre-Planning Steps in Preparation for Applying for Planning Funds

    In 2023, WalkWorks launched its Justin R. Lehman Community Capacity-Building Pre-Planning Assistance Program to provide funding and technical assistance to low-capacity, high-interest municipalities in need of support to complete the pre-planning steps required to apply for funding to develop an Active Transportation Plan. In guiding communities through the preparatory process, WalkWorks continues to focus investment into counties and communities with a documented history of underinvestment and low health attainment. The following municipalities were named as the 2025-26 Capacity-Building mini-grant awardees.

    Support for Community Capacity-Building

    2025-26 Grantees

    Berwick Borough

    City of Jeannette

    Mercer County

    White Haven Borough

     
    If you are not on the WalkWorks mailing list and would like more information about these programs, please email pawalkworks@padowntown.org. If you would like to join the email list to receive the twice monthly WalkWorks newsletter, which includes the latest updates on funding, learning, and more, please visit bit.ly/WWnews2022.
     

    WalkWorks Quick Links

    WalkWorks Locations

    WalkWorks Resources

    WalkWorks Grant Opportunities

    LTAP 80 second video on Active Transportation

    Active transportation presentation slides

    Active transportation presentation slides (Spanish version)

    Intro to Active Transportation webinar

    Complete Streets Webinar Series

    Webinar 1 – Complete Streets Basics and Benefits, March 28, 2019:
    Presentation (PowerPoint)
    Recording

    Webinar 2 – Best Practices for Design of Complete Streets, April 11, 2019:
    Presentation (PowerPoint)
    Recording

    Webinar 3 – Complete Streets: Planning and Policies, April 18, 2019:
    Presentation (PowerPoint)
    Recording

    Safe Routes to School Webinar Series

    Webinar 1 – Safe Routes Introduction and Benefits, September 28, 2022:
    Presentation (PowerPoint)
    Recording

    Webinar 2 – Safe Routes Projects and Programs, October 17, 2022:
    Presentation (PowerPoint)
    Recording

    Webinar 3 – Safe Routes Planning and Funding, November 3, 2022:
    Presentation (PowerPoint)
    Recording

    PA Walkable Communities Collaborative
    Promoting walking and expanding walkability in communities across Pennsylvania​

    WhatWorks for Local Governments and Schools
    Resources for policymakers to increase opportunities for active transportation in plans, policies, and programs

     