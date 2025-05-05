What is WalkWorks?
WalkWorks is an initiative between the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Downtown Center that supports the development and adoption of Active Transportation Plans in communities across the Commonwealth. Its mission is to increase access to and opportunities for physical activity, such as walking, biking, using a wheelchair or other micromobility device, and riding public transit. WalkWorks:
- Provides funding to develop Active Transportation Plans to guide the establishment of safe, accessible, activity-friendly routes connecting everyday destinations.
- Provides technical assistance for the development of said plans.
- Educates about the relevance and benefits of safe and accessible walking, biking, transit, and all forms of active mobility for people throughout the Commonwealth, no matter their zip code, income, or skin color, age, or mobility level.
- Offers support to communities that encourage walking, biking, using public transit, using a wheelchair or other personal mobility devices, etc., through events and programs.
Making walking, biking, using a wheelchair, and riding transit safer and more convenient offers a multitude of benefits to communities by:
- Supporting healthier lifestyles through increased opportunities for physical activity
- Decreasing traffic fatalities and injuries
- Boosting local economies
- Reducing air and other types of pollution through increased use of environmentally friendly travel
- Improving public health and lowering the risk of chronic conditions
- Connecting people to nature and the outdoors
- Enhancing personal finances through cost-effective modes of transportation
- Reducing traffic congestion, leading to shorter travel times
- Fostering positive social interaction between residents, neighbors, and visitors
- Expanding employment opportunities through the availability of safe and accessible transportation
- Bettering mental health and overall well-being
- Advancing equity through the development of nondiscriminatory land use plans and policies
- And more!
Take action to help prioritize active transportation in your community by talking with your local government officials, identifying stakeholders and strategic community partners, and conducting a walkability assessment.
WalkWorks Funds the Development of Active Transportation Plans
For the ninth consecutive year, WalkWorks is providing funding to assist municipal entities with the development of Active Transportation Plans, which may include Safe Routes to School Plans, Safe Routes to Parks Plans, Comprehensive Safety Action Plans, Vision Zero Action Plans, or other related strategies. By helping to fund these efforts, WalkWorks continues its aim to establish new or improved pedestrian, bicycle, and public transit transportation networks, thereby furthering its objective of increasing activity-friendly routes and connectivity to everyday destinations. WalkWorks is pleased to share the names and projects of the eleven municipalities selected to receive these awards in 2025-2026.
2025-26 Grantees
Project
Antis Township
Active Transportation Component of Comprehensive Plan
Bensalem Township
Active Transportation Plan
Erie County
Countywide BikeShare Feasibility Study
Kulpmont Borough
Active Transportation Plan
Leetsdale Borough
Active Transportation Plan
McDonald Borough
Active Transportation Plan
Millvale Borough
Active Transportation Plan
Mount Pocono Borough
Active Transportation Plan
City of Philadelphia – Fox Chase Neighborhood
Active Transportation Plan
Schuylkill Haven Borough
Active Transportation Plan
West Reading Borough
Active Transportation Plan
WalkWorks Assists Communities with Pre-Planning Steps in Preparation for Applying for Planning Funds
In 2023, WalkWorks launched its Justin R. Lehman Community Capacity-Building Pre-Planning Assistance Program to provide funding and technical assistance to low-capacity, high-interest municipalities in need of support to complete the pre-planning steps required to apply for funding to develop an Active Transportation Plan. In guiding communities through the preparatory process, WalkWorks continues to focus investment into counties and communities with a documented history of underinvestment and low health attainment. The following municipalities were named as the 2025-26 Capacity-Building mini-grant awardees.
Support for Community Capacity-Building
2025-26 Grantees
Berwick Borough
City of Jeannette
Mercer County
White Haven Borough
WalkWorks Quick Links
LTAP 80 second video on Active Transportation
Active transportation presentation slides
Active transportation presentation slides (Spanish version)
Intro to Active Transportation webinar
Complete Streets Webinar Series
Webinar 1 – Complete Streets Basics and Benefits, March 28, 2019:
Presentation (PowerPoint)
Recording
Webinar 2 – Best Practices for Design of Complete Streets, April 11, 2019:
Presentation (PowerPoint)
Recording
Webinar 3 – Complete Streets: Planning and Policies, April 18, 2019:
Presentation (PowerPoint)
Recording
Safe Routes to School Webinar Series
Webinar 1 – Safe Routes Introduction and Benefits, September 28, 2022:
Presentation (PowerPoint)
Recording
Webinar 2 – Safe Routes Projects and Programs, October 17, 2022:
Presentation (PowerPoint)
Recording
Webinar 3 – Safe Routes Planning and Funding, November 3, 2022:
Presentation (PowerPoint)
Recording
PA Walkable Communities Collaborative
Promoting walking and expanding walkability in communities across Pennsylvania
WhatWorks for Local Governments and Schools
Resources for policymakers to increase opportunities for active transportation in plans, policies, and programs