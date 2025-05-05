What is WalkWorks?

WalkWorks is an initiative between the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Downtown Center that supports the development and adoption of Active Transportation Plans in communities across the Commonwealth. Its mission is to increase access to and opportunities for physical activity, such as walking, biking, using a wheelchair or other micromobility device, and riding public transit. WalkWorks:

Provides funding to develop Active Transportation Plans to guide the establishment of safe, accessible, activity-friendly routes connecting everyday destinations.

Provides technical assistance for the development of said plans.

Educates about the relevance and benefits of safe and accessible walking, biking, transit, and all forms of active mobility for people throughout the Commonwealth, no matter their zip code, income, or skin color, age, or mobility level.

Offers support to communities that encourage walking, biking, using public transit, using a wheelchair or other personal mobility devices, etc., through events and programs.

Making walking, biking, using a wheelchair, and riding transit safer and more convenient offers a multitude of benefits to communities by:

Supporting healthier lifestyles through increased opportunities for physical activity

Decreasing traffic fatalities and injuries

Boosting local economies

Reducing air and other types of pollution through increased use of environmentally friendly travel

Improving public health and lowering the risk of chronic conditions

Connecting people to nature and the outdoors

Enhancing personal finances through cost-effective modes of transportation

Reducing traffic congestion, leading to shorter travel times

Fostering positive social interaction between residents, neighbors, and visitors

Expanding employment opportunities through the availability of safe and accessible transportation

Bettering mental health and overall well-being

Advancing equity through the development of nondiscriminatory land use plans and policies

And more!

Take action to help prioritize active transportation in your community by talking with your local government officials, identifying stakeholders and strategic community partners, and conducting a walkability assessment.