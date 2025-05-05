These tools give you an interactive look at controlled substance prescribing and drug overdose trends at the state and county level, and prescribing trends by provider category at the state level.
How to Use
To get started, navigate to the dashboard you are interested in by using the buttons below. Each dashboard is interactive and includes using drop-down boxes or more information viewable by moving your mouse over the data visualizations. The data visualizations will automatically reflect the options you select. Reports with maps allow you to zoom in and out, as well as scroll through the different time periods to see changes over time.
Technical Notes
The emergency department overdose data presented represents data collected through syndromic surveillance. Syndromic surveillance provides public health officials with a near real-time system for detecting, understanding, and monitoring health events. The Department utilizes portions of de-identified emergency department record data to identify suspected overdoses. These cases are not individually investigated. Additionally, not all overdose victims go to an emergency department. The overdose death data is compiled through death records from the Bureau of Health Statistics and Registries, as well as coroner and medical examiner records from participating counties. Please see Overdose Data Technical Notes for more information on how emergency department and death data was compiled.
Prescribing data represents data submitted to the Pennsylvania PDMP by pharmacies and dispensing practitioners. Please see PDMP Data Technical Notes for more information on how this data was compiled.
Prescribing data by category uses a dataset that combines PDMP controlled substance data and provider classification data from the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS). Please see the PDMP Data by Prescriber Category Technical Notes for more information on how this data was compiled.
Overdose Reports
- Overdose Mapping Act Annual Report 2023
- Gabapentin Overdose Data Brief 2017-2020
- Pennsylvania Overdose Data Brief 2024
- Pennsylvania Overdose Data Brief 2023
- Pennsylvania Overdose Data Brief 2022
- Pennsylvania Overdose Data Brief 2021
PDMP Reports
- PDMP Annual Report 2024 (PDF)
- PDMP Annual Report Brief 2023 (PDF)
- PDMP Annual Report 2023 (PDF)
- PDMP Annual Report Brief 2022 (PDF)
- PDMP Annual Report 2022 (PDF)
- PDMP Annual Report 2021 (PDF)
Publications
Contact Information
For questions about the interactive data report, please consult the technical notes or email ra-dh-pdmp@pa.gov.
Disclaimer
The Office of Drug Surveillance and Misuse Prevention is continuously working to improve the quality and timeliness of the data. The interactive data report represents a snapshot of PDMP and overdose data as of the date they were analyzed and is subject to change.
Troubleshooting
If you are using Internet Explorer and the dashboard does not load, please try using a different web browser such as Firefox, Chrome or Safari and notify us via email at ra-dh-pdmp@pa.gov.