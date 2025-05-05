These tools give you an interactive look at controlled substance prescribing and drug overdose trends at the state and county level, and prescribing trends by provider category at the state level.



How to Use

To get started, navigate to the dashboard you are interested in by using the buttons below. Each dashboard is interactive and includes using drop-down boxes or more information viewable by moving your mouse over the data visualizations. The data visualizations will automatically reflect the options you select. Reports with maps allow you to zoom in and out, as well as scroll through the different time periods to see changes over time.

Technical Notes

The emergency department overdose data presented represents data collected through syndromic surveillance. Syndromic surveillance provides public health officials with a near real-time system for detecting, understanding, and monitoring health events. The Department utilizes portions of de-identified emergency department record data to identify suspected overdoses. These cases are not individually investigated. Additionally, not all overdose victims go to an emergency department. The overdose death data is compiled through death records from the Bureau of Health Statistics and Registries, as well as coroner and medical examiner records from participating counties. Please see Overdose Data Technical Notes for more information on how emergency department and death data was compiled.

Prescribing data represents data submitted to the Pennsylvania PDMP by pharmacies and dispensing practitioners. Please see PDMP Data Technical Notes for more information on how this data was compiled.

Prescribing data by category uses a dataset that combines PDMP controlled substance data and provider classification data from the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS). Please see the PDMP Data by Prescriber Category Technical Notes for more information on how this data was compiled.



Overdose Reports

PDMP Reports

Publications