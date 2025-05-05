The Division of Health Research oversees and manages Pennsylvania Department of Health research grants including:

The administrator for the Department of Health Institutional Review Board (IRB) is located in the Division of Health Research. The Cancer Trial Access for Pennsylvania Patients is coordinated in the Division of Health Research.



This page provides information to government agencies in their requirements as established under the Vital Statistics Laws of 1953. In addition, this page provide information on how government agencies and public health researchers may request vital records data for official government business or to conduct public health research upon approval of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.



In 2001, Act 77 directed the Pennsylvania Department of Health to establish a health research program. Under this program, research grants are awarded for clinical, health services, and biomedical research. Act 77 establishes two types of health research grants – formula (non-competitive) grants and non-formula (competitive grants). All entities receiving funds must follow certain reporting, monitoring and evaluation procedures.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Institutional Review Board (IRB) works to make sure that human subjects are protected in research that involves the Department of Health.

Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS) PRAMS (Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System) is a joint research project between the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Its purpose is to find out why some babies are born healthy and others are not.



Administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since 1981, allows Pennsylvania the flexibility to determine key health problems in the state and devise outcome-oriented, population-based programs to address those problems.