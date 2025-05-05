If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Division of Health Research

    The Division of Health Research oversees and manages Pennsylvania Department of Health research grants including:

    The administrator for the Department of Health Institutional Review Board (IRB) is located in the Division of Health Research. The Cancer Trial Access for Pennsylvania Patients is coordinated in the Division of Health Research.

    Vital Records Services for Government Agencies and Public Health Researchers

    This page provides information to government agencies in their requirements as established under the Vital Statistics Laws of 1953.  In addition, this page provide information on how government agencies and public health researchers may request vital records data for official government business or to conduct public health research upon approval of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

    Commonwealth Universal Research Enhancement Program (CURE)

    In 2001, Act 77 directed the Pennsylvania Department of Health to establish a health research program. Under this program, research grants are awarded for clinical, health services, and biomedical research. Act 77 establishes two types of health research grants – formula (non-competitive) grants and non-formula (competitive grants). All entities receiving funds must follow certain reporting, monitoring and evaluation procedures. 

    Institutional Review Board (IRB)

    The Pennsylvania Department of Health Institutional Review Board (IRB) works to make sure that human subjects are protected in research that involves the Department of Health.

    Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS)

    PRAMS (Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System) is a joint research project between the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Its purpose is to find out why some babies are born healthy and others are not.

    The Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant (PHHSBG)

    Administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since 1981, allows Pennsylvania the flexibility to determine key health problems in the state and devise outcome-oriented, population-based programs to address those problems.