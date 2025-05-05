Official website
of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website.
Water Pollution refers to contaminants in water where the effects may be damaging to populations or species.
Water Quality Assessments and Standards (PA - DEP)
Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) Dashboard
Water Pollution Data (EPA)