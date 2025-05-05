Department of Health Data

EDDIE

See Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) and Births datasets.

Behavioral Health Risks of Pennsylvania Adults

Reports containing data from annual surveys of modifiable risks that affect people's health.

Tobacco Prevention and Control Progran Data

Data and resources about tobacco use and cessation.

Healthy People

A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.

Quitline Utilization Dashboard

Key metrics about usage of the free Quitline phone service for quitting tobacco use.

External Data Sources

Smoking and Tobacco Use (CDC)

Surgeon General's Reports on Smoking and Tobacco Use (CDC)

State Tobacco Activities Tracking and Evaluation System (CDC)