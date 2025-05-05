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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Tobacco Use

    Tobacco is a product of the leaves of plants in the genus, Nicotiana, which contain nicotine and serve as the source of smoking and smokeless tobacco. Tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke continue to cause disease and premature death.

    Department of Health Data

    EDDIE

    See Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) and Births datasets.

    Behavioral Health Risks of Pennsylvania Adults

    Reports containing data from annual surveys of modifiable risks that affect people's health.

    Tobacco Prevention and Control Progran Data

    Data and resources about tobacco use and cessation.

    Healthy People

    A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.

    Quitline Utilization Dashboard

    Key metrics about usage of the free Quitline phone service for quitting tobacco use.

    External Data Sources

    Smoking and Tobacco Use (CDC)

    Surgeon General's Reports on Smoking and Tobacco Use (CDC)

    State Tobacco Activities Tracking and Evaluation System (CDC)

    Department of Health Data

    EDDIE
    See Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) and Births datasets.
    Behavioral Health Risks of Pennsylvania Adults
    Reports containing data from annual surveys of modifiable risks that affect people's health.
    Tobacco Prevention and Control Program
                See Tobacco Data
    Healthy People
    A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.

    External Data Sources

    Smoking and Tobacco Use (CDC)

    Surgeon General's Reports on Smoking and Tobacco Use (CDC)

    State Tobacco Activities Tracking and Evaluation System (CDC)