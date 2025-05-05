Department of Health Data
See Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) and Births datasets.
Behavioral Health Risks of Pennsylvania Adults
Reports containing data from annual surveys of modifiable risks that affect people's health.
Tobacco Prevention and Control Progran Data
Data and resources about tobacco use and cessation.
A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.
Quitline Utilization Dashboard
Key metrics about usage of the free Quitline phone service for quitting tobacco use.
External Data Sources
Surgeon General's Reports on Smoking and Tobacco Use (CDC)
State Tobacco Activities Tracking and Evaluation System (CDC)
Department of Health Data
- EDDIE
- See Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) and Births datasets.
- Behavioral Health Risks of Pennsylvania Adults
- Reports containing data from annual surveys of modifiable risks that affect people's health.
-
Tobacco Prevention and Control Program
See Tobacco Data
- Healthy People
- A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.
External Data Sources
Surgeon General's Reports on Smoking and Tobacco Use (CDC)
State Tobacco Activities Tracking and Evaluation System (CDC)