School nurses can request view-only access to PIERS to view the immunization records of enrolled students within their respective school districts.

How To Access PIERS?

Access to PIERS can be requested by completing the Business Partner Registration process through Keystone ID. For instructions on how to register as a Business Partner, please see the PIERS Business Partner Regist​ration Guide. ​

Once the PIERS Business Partner registration process is completed, an initial email notification will be received stating that the request is under review with the Pennsylvania Immunization Registry. When the request is approved, a second email will be received from RA-DHPIERSUSERACCT@PA.GOV with a PIERS User Agreement and Account Request Form attached. Once this form has been successfully completed, submitted, and approved, a final email will be sent with a link to PIERS and login instruction.

Please note: Business Partner refers to any individual that is not a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania employee that will need access to PIERS to view an immunization record, report a vaccine administration, place a vaccine order, or manage vaccine inventory. Business Partner does not refer to a business, facility, or clinic. In addition, each person at your facility accessing PIERS will need their own individual Business Partner/PIERS account using a unique email. Accounts cannot be shared amongst multiple people in the same facility.