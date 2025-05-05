Accidental and Injury Deaths

Department of Health Data
- EDDIE
- See Deaths dataset.
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Death Statistics
- A large volume of tables including statistics on a variety of death topics.
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Pennsylvania Vital Statistics
- An annual report of births, deaths, abortions, pregnancies, and population statistics.
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Healthy People
- A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.
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Tools providing an interactive look at controlled substance prescribing and drug overdose trends at the state and county level, and prescribing trends by provider category at the state level.
External Data Sources
WISQARS: Web-based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System (CDC)
NCIPC: National Center for Injury Prevention and Control (CDC)