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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Accidental and Injury Deaths

    Accidental and Injury Deaths refers to unintentional deaths due to an external cause such as a motor vehicle accident, drug overdose, fall, or other injury.

    Department of Health Data

    EDDIE
    See Deaths dataset.
    Death Statistics
    A large volume of tables including statistics on a variety of death topics.
    Pennsylvania Vital Statistics
    An annual report of births, deaths, abortions, pregnancies, and population statistics.
    Healthy People
    A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.

    Interactive Data Report

    Tools providing an interactive look at controlled substance prescribing and drug overdose trends at the state and county level, and prescribing trends by provider category at the state level.

    External Data Sources

    WISQARS: Web-based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System (CDC)

    NCIPC: National Center for Injury Prevention and Control (CDC)