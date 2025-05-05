What is manual reporting?

PIERS access is only granted to healthcare providers administering immunizations in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (excluding Philadelphia). Reporting and requesting information from the registry is possible via the web interface (manual reporting) or via automatic electronic data exchange (HL7) with compatible EHR systems. Users that would like to report via the PIERS web application (manual reporting), please follow the steps listed below. If you would like to initiate a connection via HL7, please visit the PIERS HL7 webpage.

Step 1 – Get started by completing the Business Partner Registration process

Access to PIERS can be requested by completing the Business Partner Registration process through Keystone ID. For instructions on how to register as a Business Partner, please see the PIERS Business Partner Registration Guide. If you are receiving vaccine from one of Pennsylvania’s Vaccine Programs, you must have at least two users enrolled to manage the vaccine inventory that is provided to you through Pennsylvania’s Vaccination Programs.

Step 2 – Complete user and clinic registration

Following approval of the Business Partner Registration request, PIERS will provide user and clinic registration details via email. Please follow the instructions in those emails to complete the registration process.

Step 3 – Review trainings and available resources

Office staff, medical assistants, nurses, physicians, and pharmacists responsible for documenting immunization information and/or managing vaccine inventory (including placing VFC orders and returns) should register for a PIERS workshop.

Registration for PIERS training courses will take place via TRAIN PA. If you do not already have a TRAIN PA account, you must register for one prior to registering for a PIERS training course. If you do not already have a TRAIN PA account, please click on the link below to register for one. For additional assistance in creating a TRAIN PA account, please see, "How to create a TRAIN PA account."

To search for the PIERS workshops from the TRAIN PA homepage:

Click Courses under Search. Type PIERS in the search field and click the magnifying glass or press Enter on your keyboard. Click on the name of the workshop you want to attend.

*Please read the description for the workshop – some are specific to HL7 or non-HL7 clinics. Click Register for the date you’d like to attend.

All questions concerning PIERS training can be sent to RA-DHPIERSSUPPORT@PA.GOV.