- 1: Utilization and Services by Facility and County - Patient visits by age, ultrasound exams, diagnostic X-rays, operations, number of operating rooms and availability of 5 selected services.
- 2: Medical Staff with Clinical Privileges in Selected Departments/Services - Active medical staff with clinical privileges in 19 selected specialties.
- 3: Full-time and Part-time Workers at Facility - From 1995-1996 through 2017, this section inlcuded payroll and contracted breakouts within full-time and part-time categories, starting with 2018, categories only show full-time and part-time (inlcudes all workers).
- View the current full report and archived Ambulatory Surgery Center reports.
- View the record level data for each Ambulatory Surgery Center report. The files are in fixed-width format from 1999-2000 through 2017. Starting with 2018 data, files are now in CSV format.
- View the record format for the record level data.
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