Pennsylvania requires yearly reporting of school immunization data for all students enrolled in Kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grades. Schools report their immunization data every December through a database created by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) called the School Immunization Law Report (SILR). The data collected provides immunization rates at the school, county, and state levels and helps inform the DOH's Immunization Program regarding program improvement areas and strategic planning efforts. View more information about what data is collected in the SILR.

The DOH has historically posted county- and state-level data on this website each year. Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, the DOH has created a School Immunization Rates Interactive Data Tool that provides information and data regarding schools in Pennsylvania.