Pennsylvania requires yearly reporting of school immunization data for all students enrolled in Kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grades. Schools report their immunization data every December through a database created by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) called the School Immunization Law Report (SILR). The data collected provides immunization rates at the school, county, and state levels and helps inform the DOH's Immunization Program regarding program improvement areas and strategic planning efforts. View more information about what data is collected in the SILR.
The DOH has historically posted county- and state-level data on this website each year. Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, the DOH has created a School Immunization Rates Interactive Data Tool that provides information and data regarding schools in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania School Immunization Rates Interactive Data Tool
The Pennsylvania school immunization rates interactive tool includes self-reported immunization data from schools in Pennsylvania. The data shows schools that reported at least one student enrollment in one or more of the required grades, including Kindergarten, 7th, 12th, and home school students in those grades. Home school data is included in the rates of the school a student would attend if not home educated. If a school is not included in this data, it is because they either did not report any students enrolled in one of the identified grades at their school or did not submit an immunization report to the PA Department of Health for the 2025-2026 school year.
View the 2025-2026 Pennsylvania school immunization rates interactive data tool.
Pennsylvania Level Immunization Rates by Year
- School Immunization Survey Summary for PA 2025-2026 (Excel)
- School Immunization Survey Summary for PA 2024-2025 (Excel)
- School Immunization Survey Summary for PA 2023-2024 (Excel)
- School Immunization Survey Summary for PA 2022-2023 (Excel)
- School Immunization Survey Summary for PA 2021-2022 (Excel)
- School Immunization Survey Summary for PA 2020-2021 (Excel)
- School Immunization Survey Summary for PA 2025-2026 (PDF)
- School Immunization Survey Summary for PA 2024-2025 (PDF)
- School Immunization Survey Summary for PA 2023-2024 (PDF)
- School Immunization Survey Summary for PA 2022-2023 (PDF)
- School Immunization Survey Summary for PA 2021-2022 (PDF)
- School Immunization Survey Summary for PA 2020-2021 (PDF)
Pennsylvania County Level Immunization Rates by Year
- School Immunization Survey Summary by County 2025-2026 (Excel)
- School Immunization Survey Summary by County 2024-2025 (Excel)
- School Immunization Survey Summary by County 2023-2024 (Excel)
- School Immunization Survey Summary by County 2022-2023 (Excel)
- School Immunization Survey Summary by County 2021-2022 (Excel)
- School Immunization Survey Summary by County 2020-2021 (Excel)
- School Immunization Survey Summary by County 2025-2026 (PDF)
- School Immunization Survey Summary by County 2024-2025 (PDF)
- School Immunization Survey Summary by County 2023-2024 (PDF)
- School Immunization Survey Summary by County 2022-2023 (PDF)
- School Immunization Survey Summary by County 2021-2022 (PDF)
- School Immunization Survey Summary by County 2020-2021 (PDF)
Looking for older school immunization survey summaries? View in the e-library.
School Immunization Data Collection
School immunization reporting is required per 28 Pa. Code, Chapter 23, Subchapter C. Immunizations. The Pennsylvania School Immunization Law Report (SILR) helps schools meet this requirement by capturing the overall immunization status of all kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grade students enrolled in all schools, including public, private, parochial, vocational, intermediate unit, home education, cyber, and charter schools.
The data that is collected through the SILR includes:
- Number of students enrolled in kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grades
- Number of students with a medical exemption
- only a physician or their designee can exempt a child from getting a vaccine because the vaccine may be detrimental to the child's health
- Number of students with a religious exemption
- Number of students with a philosophical/strong moral or ethical conviction exemption
- Number of students enrolled provisionally, as defined in 28 Pa. Code § 23.85 (e)
- Number of students denied admission or attendance to school by the school administrator due to not being up to date on their vaccinations
- Number of students who are permitted to attend school by the school administrator without being up to date on their vaccinations
- Number of students that received proper dosing with correct spacing of the following:
- Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis vaccines
- Polio vaccines
- Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccines
- Hepatitis B vaccines
- Varicella vaccines or if the student had the varicella disease
- Meningococcal vaccines
View the school immunizations letter sent to K-12 school administrators and nurses in June 2026.