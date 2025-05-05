Act 2004-133 created the opportunity for contributions to be utilized for juvenile diabetes cure research. These contributions are deducted from a tax refund. Contributions can be made by check or money order payable to:

Juvenile Diabetes Cure Research Fund

Department of Health

Bureau of Administrative and Financial Services

Health and Welfare Building, Room 402

625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701

The research is related to: (1) restoring normal blood sugar levels; (2) preventing or reversing complications; or (3) preventing juvenile diabetes. The fund amounts are distributed to institutions of higher education and independent research institutions in Pennsylvania.

Research Grant Opportunities

Division of Health Research Request for Applications (RFA)

RFA #67-205: Research to Cure & Prevent T1 Juvenile Diabetes

The Pennsylvania Department of Health, Division of Health Research, issued a Request for Applications on September 24, 2025. This grant is titled "Research to Cure and Prevent Type 1 (Juvenile) Diabetes” and can be found on PA-eMarketplace. If interested in submitting an application for funding consideration, please note the following important dates:

Application / Grant related questions are due October 7, 2025

Letters of Intent are due November 3, 2025

Applications are due November 24, 2025

Additionally, please note the following information:

The grant term is anticipated to run from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2030

$237,955 is available for award

One award is anticipated to result.

Reports