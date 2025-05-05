​​​Cancer Standard Output Tables

These PDF tables contain frequency counts of of cancer incidence or death.​​ ​​​​​​They are cross-tabulated by categories such as county, sex, and primary site. ​To find a specific table use the Search box and/or the Sort and Filter tool at the bottom of this page.



Disclaimer: If you use any of the data provided, please include the following statement in any publication or release:

"These data were provided by the Health Informatics Office​​, Pennsylvania Department of Health. ​ The Department specifically disclaims responsibility for any analyses, interpretations, or conclusions."