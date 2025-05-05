If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Cancer Statistics - Standard Output Tables

    ​​​Cancer Standard Output Tables

    These PDF tables contain frequency counts of of cancer incidence or death.​​ ​​​​​​They are cross-tabulated by categories such as county, sex, and primary site. ​To find a specific table use the Search box and/or the Sort and Filter tool at the bottom of this page. 

    Disclaimer: If you use any of the data provided, please include the following statement in any publication or release:
    "These data were provided by the Health Informatics Office​​, Pennsylvania Department of Health. ​ The Department specifically disclaims responsibility for any analyses, interpretations, or conclusions."

    No results found for

    We couldn't find anything matching your search. Here are a few tips to improve your results:

    1. Check Your Spelling: Make sure all words are spelled correctly.
    2. Use Different Keywords:Try using alternative names or terms for what you're searching for.
    3. Clear Filters:Remove any filters that might be limiting your search results.