Cancer Standard Output Tables
These PDF tables contain frequency counts of of cancer incidence or death. They are cross-tabulated by categories such as county, sex, and primary site. To find a specific table use the Search box and/or the Sort and Filter tool at the bottom of this page.
Disclaimer: If you use any of the data provided, please include the following statement in any publication or release:
"These data were provided by the Health Informatics Office, Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Department specifically disclaims responsibility for any analyses, interpretations, or conclusions."
- Cancer Cases by 23 Sites, for PA and by County, by Sex, Race, and Age
- Cancer Cases for PA and by County, by 23 Sites, by Sex, Race, and Age
- Cancer Cases by County, by Municipality, 23 Sites
- Cancer Cases for PA, by 23 Sites, by Race/Hispanic Origin, Sex, and Age
- Cancer Cases for PA and by County, by 23 Sites, by Stage and Age
- Cancer Cases for PA and by County, by 23 Sites, by Stage, Sex, and Race
- Cancer Cases for PA, by 75 Sites, by Sex, Race, and Age
- Cancer Cases by County, by 75+ Sites, by Sex, Race, and Age
- Five-Year Summary: Cancer Cases for PA and by County, by 23 Sites, by Year and Sex
- Five-Year Summary: Cancer Cases for PA, by 75+ Sites, by Sex, Race, and Age
- Five-Year Summary: Cancer Cases for PA and by County, Top 5 Lists, by Sex
- Five-Year Summary: Cancer Cases by County, 75+ sites, Age, Sex, and Race
- Five-Year Summary: Cancer Cases by County and Municipality, by 23 sites, Age, Sex, and Race
- Cancer Deaths for PA and by County, by 23 Sites, Sex, Race, and Age
- Cancer Deaths by County and Municipality, by 23 Sites
- Cancer Deaths for PA, by 23 Sites, Race/Hispanic Origin, Sex, and Age
- Cancer Deaths by 23 Sites, for PA and by County, by Sex, Race, and Age
- Five-Year Summary: Cancer Deaths for PA and by County, by 23 Sites, Year, and Sex
- Five-Year Summary: Cancer Deaths by County and Municipality, by 23 Sites, Sex, Race, and Age
No results found for “”
We couldn't find anything matching your search. Here are a few tips to improve your results:
- Check Your Spelling: Make sure all words are spelled correctly.
- Use Different Keywords:Try using alternative names or terms for what you're searching for.
- Clear Filters:Remove any filters that might be limiting your search results.