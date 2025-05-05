What is a Concussion?

A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury, or TBI, caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head that can change the way your brain normally works. Concussions can also occur from a fall or a blow to the body that causes the head and brain to move quickly back and forth.



Health care professionals may describe a concussion as a "mild" brain injury because concussions are usually not life-threatening. Even so, their effects can be serious.

Most people with a concussion recover quickly and fully. But for some people, symptoms can last for days, weeks or longer. In general, recovery may be slower among older adults, young children and teens. Those who have had a concussion in the past are also at risk of having another one and may find that it takes longer to recover if they have another concussion.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Coach Concussion Training Options ​ NFHS Learning Center Meets the requirement for the PA Safety and Youth Sports Act

Meets PIAA guidelines CDC Heads Up Meets the requirement for the PA Safety and Youth Sports Act

Approved Curricula CDC Heads Up: To help ensure the health and safety of young athletes, CDC developed the Heads Up: Concussion in Youth Sports initiative to offer information about concussions to coaches, parents and athletes involved in youth sports. The Heads Up initiative provides important information on preventing, recognizing and responding to a concussion.

National Federation of State High School Associations: National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have teamed up to provide information and resources to help educate coaches, officials, parents and students on the importance of proper concussion recognition and management in high school sports.

ConcussionWise Pennsylvania: ConcussionWise™ is part of a family of online concussion education courses designed to meet the needs of athletic trainers, physicians, coaches, parents, athletes and other health care providers.

Frequently Asked Questions View answers to all your Act 101: the Safety in Youth Sports Act questions.