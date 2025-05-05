​​​Health Care Workforce Dashboards

Welcome to the Pennsylvania Primary Care Office (PA PCO) Healthcare Workforce Dashboard. This dashboard was developed to provide objective information to the public. This information is Pennsylvania-specific, and it reflects a wide variety of self-reported survey responses captured at the time of practitioner license renewal. Collectively, this information informs a general, statewide profile of Pennsylvania's health professional workforce. The information presented here reflects a cooperative effort between PA PCO and the Pennsylvania Department of State, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs. The Department of State administers the PA PCO practitioner surveys as part of the biennial license renewal process. Additionally, nursing education information is accessible here, and it reflects data collected in the Professional/Practical Nursing Education Program Annual Report.

This dashboard is supported and maintained within the PA PCO.

Please direct questions to:

Pennsylvania Department of Health, Primary Care Office

Room 1031 Health and Human Services Building

625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120

Telephone: (717) 772-5298



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