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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ​​​Health Care Workforce Dashboards

    Welcome to the Pennsylvania Primary Care Office (PA PCO) Healthcare Workforce Dashboard. This dashboard was developed to provide objective information to the public. This information is Pennsylvania-specific, and it reflects a wide variety of self-reported survey responses captured at the time of practitioner license renewal. Collectively, this information informs a general, statewide profile of Pennsylvania's health professional workforce. The information presented here reflects a cooperative effort between PA PCO and the Pennsylvania Department of State, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs. The Department of State administers the PA PCO practitioner surveys as part of the biennial license renewal process. Additionally, nursing education information is accessible here, and it reflects data collected in the Professional/Practical Nursing Education Program Annual Report.

    This dashboard is supported and maintained within the PA PCO.

    Please direct questions to:
    Pennsylvania Department of Health, Primary Care Office
    Room 1031 Health and Human Services Building
    625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Telephone: (717) 772-5298

    Featured Dashboard: Physician Assistant Survey Dashboard 2024

     

    Health Care Workforce Dashboard Instructions (PDF)
    Workforce Dashboard Methods and Technical Notes (PDF)
    Understanding Health Statistics - this link explains how DOH Collects, Calculates, Analyzes & Presents Health Statistics

    DISCLAIMER:

    1. N/A = Practitioners who indicated they are not actively practicing, or practicing out of state, or failed to provide the Pennsylvania county in which they are practicing.
    2. Gender - Other selection includes all genders selected which were not Male, Female, or Prefer not to say.
    3. Clear all - reverts to default view.
    4. No selection - same as selecting all

    Additional Survey Dashboards

    Dentist Survey Dashboards

    Dental Hygienist Survey Dashboard

    Physician Survey Dashboards

    Physician Assistant Survey Dashboard

    Licensed Practical Nurse Survey Dashboards

    Registered Nurse Survey Dashboard

    Supplemental Dashboard Data

    2014 Nursing Education Report (PDF) - Vol. 13, March 2017

    2013 Pennsylvania Nursing Education Program Report (PDF) - Vol. 12, September 2015

     ​2002​2004​2006
    Physician license renewals
    		43,858​43,97245,029
    Valid surveys returned26,13343,95743,616
    Response rate (surveys/renewals)59.6%​99.9%​96.9%

     

    2014 Pulse of Pennsylvania's Physician and Physician Assistant Workforce.pdf (PDF) - Vol. 6, August 2017