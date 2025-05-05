Childhood Disabilities

Department of Health Data
Reports on chronic conditions and other health topics as reported by Pennsylvania schools.
School Immunization Information
Information on which vaccinations are required for Pennsylvania school children, and their rates of vaccination.
Dashboards displaying data on congenital heart defects, cystic fibrosis, hearing screenings, hemoglobinopathies, lysosomal storage disorders, X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, and spinal muscular atrophy.
External Data Sources
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Research Institute
Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network (CDC)