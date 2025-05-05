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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Childhood Disabilities

    Childhood Disabilities are deficiencies in children, especially physical or mental impairments, that interfere with or prevent normal achievement.

    Department of Health Data

    School Health Statistics

    Reports on chronic conditions and other health topics as reported by Pennsylvania schools.

    School Immunization Information

    Information on which vaccinations are required for Pennsylvania school children, and their rates of vaccination.

    Newborn Screening Dashboards

    Dashboards displaying data on congenital heart defects, cystic fibrosis, hearing screenings, hemoglobinopathies, lysosomal storage disorders, X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, and spinal muscular atrophy.

    External Data Sources

    Autism Services (DHS)

    Autism Speaks

    Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Research Institute

    Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network (CDC)

    Data Resource Center for Child and Adolescent Health