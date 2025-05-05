The Department of Health, Division of Acute and Ambulatory Care is responsible for the licensing and oversight of Pennsylvania's ambulatory surgical facilities. The division conducts the Medicare and licensure surveys, as well as complaint and incident investigations for these facilities.



For complaints regarding ambulatory surgical facilities, please contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health Quality Assurance Complaint Hotline: 1-800-254-5164.



The information is posted in accordance with requirements imposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). These healthcare facility search pages contain information regarding health care facility compliance with regulatory requirements for licensure and for certification. Licensure permits the facility to operate in Pennsylvania. Certification permits the facility to claim and receive payment for services rendered from the Medicare and Medicaid programs. The Department of Health, as state licensing agency and state survey agency for CMS, conducts both routine and special inspections of health care facilities to determine ongoing compliance with regulatory requirements which is a condition of licensure and certification.



If, during an inspection, the department determines a facility does not meet regulatory requirements for licensure and certification, the department notifies the facility in a Statement of Deficiencies. Health care facilities are required to submit a Plan of Correction in response to the Statement of Deficiencies. ThePlan of Correction is mandatory, whether the facility agrees with department findings or not, and is the means by which the Department monitors and ensures correction of deficiencies. As long as the facility submits a Plan of Correction, the facility may continue to operate and receive Medicare and Medicaid payment, while deficiencies are being corrected. A Plan of Correction, for purposes of licensure and certification, is not an admission of wrongdoing on the part of the facility.

For questions about how to become a licensed facility, please contact:

Division of Acute and Ambulatory Care

Room 532, Health & Human Services Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120

RA-DAAC@pa.gov



