Official website
of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website.
The term Aging in the Pennsylvania Department of Health's datasets refers to persons 65 years of age or older.
Pennsylvania Department of Aging Publications
Aging Statistics (Administration on Aging)
Healthy Aging Data and Statistics (CDC)