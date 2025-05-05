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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Assaults (Injuries)

    Assaults involve a person(s) inflicting violent harm upon another person(s) without their consent. Homicides are assaults that result in death.

     

    Department of Health Data

    EDDIE
    See the Deaths dataset.
    County Injury Profiles
    One-page profiles tabulating injury hospitalizations for a specific county (counts and charges only, no rates).
    Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators
    Reports focused on maternal and child health issues including deaths among children, infant deaths, child poverty, and birth data.
    Death Statistics
    A large volume of tables including statistics on a variety of death topics.
    Pennsylvania Vital Statistics
    An annual report of births, deaths, abortions, pregnancies, and population statistics.
    Healthy People
    A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.

    External Data Sources

    Youth Violence (CDC)

    Firearms Trace Data (ATF)

    National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS)