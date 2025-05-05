Assaults (Injuries)

Department of Health Data
- EDDIE
- See the Deaths dataset.
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County Injury Profiles
- One-page profiles tabulating injury hospitalizations for a specific county (counts and charges only, no rates).
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Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators
- Reports focused on maternal and child health issues including deaths among children, infant deaths, child poverty, and birth data.
- Death Statistics
- A large volume of tables including statistics on a variety of death topics.
- Pennsylvania Vital Statistics
- An annual report of births, deaths, abortions, pregnancies, and population statistics.
- Healthy People
- A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.