If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Applications and Supporting Documents

    Provider Applications and Public Review Information

    Change of Ownership (CHOW) – LTC Facility

    The Change of Ownership (CHOW) process for long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania involves several steps and considerations.  Here are the key points to understanding the CHOW process:

    • Notification process - A prospective licensee shall notify the department per Chapter 51.4 at least 30 days prior to change in ownership (CHOW). This shall be by letter to the Department, in which the Department responds with an application. Letters should be emailed to RA-DHNCFCHOW@pa.gov
    • Application Process – When the Department is notified of the CHOW, the prospective licensee will be issued a detailed letter outlining all the requirements.  Submission of the application, fee and appropriate attachments are all completed online.
    • Review/Notification – Upon review of the submitted documentation, including posting for public comment, the prospective licensee will receive written notification of the status of the application.

    Questions regarding the change of ownership process should be directed to  RA-DHNCFCHOW@pa.gov

    Additional Helpful Information

    For Medicare participation, the CMS-855 form is also required which maybe be obtained at: Become a Medicare Provider or Supplier | CMS

    For information and application for providing Medicaid services, please contact the Department of Human Services at ra-partreview@pa.gov