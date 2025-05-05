Applications and Supporting Documents

Provider Applications and Public Review Information

Change of Ownership (CHOW) – LTC Facility

The Change of Ownership (CHOW) process for long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania involves several steps and considerations. Here are the key points to understanding the CHOW process:

Notification process - A prospective licensee shall notify the department per Chapter 51.4 at least 30 days prior to change in ownership (CHOW). This shall be by letter to the Department, in which the Department responds with an application. Letters should be emailed to RA-DHNCFCHOW@pa.gov.

Application Process – When the Department is notified of the CHOW, the prospective licensee will be issued a detailed letter outlining all the requirements. Submission of the application, fee and appropriate attachments are all completed online.

Review/Notification – Upon review of the submitted documentation, including posting for public comment, the prospective licensee will receive written notification of the status of the application.

Questions regarding the change of ownership process should be directed to RA-DHNCFCHOW@pa.gov

Additional Helpful Information

For Medicare participation, the CMS-855 form is also required which maybe be obtained at: Become a Medicare Provider or Supplier | CMS

For information and application for providing Medicaid services, please contact the Department of Human Services at ra-partreview@pa.gov