Due to limited funding, 317 adult vaccine funding will not automatically be approved for newly enrolled or reactivated eligible public providers. In rare cases, an exception can be considered where extreme need can be demonstrated by the eligible provider.

All three sections must be fully completed and submitted before the enrollment application can be processed.

To enroll in the Pennsylvania VFC program, providers* must first review the Provider Policies and then complete the Pennsylvania VFC Provider Application.

View a PDF of the Pennsylvania Immunization Program Provider Agreement​ to use as a reference when completing the electronic application form. All applications must be submitted using the electronic form.​

*Specialty care providers including, but not limited to, pharmacists and urgent care centers must meet at least one the following need-based criteria to be eligible to apply for the PA VFC Program:

located in, or able to serve, a Health Professional Shortage Area for Primary Care;

located in, or able to serve, a Medically Underserved Area;

located in, or able to serve, a geographic gap in VFC coverage (no other VFC providers within a 15-minute travel radius); or

Have already formed, or are in the process of forming, a partnership with a facility that serves VFC-eligible children and youth to provide on-site vaccine clinics at the facility. Qualifying partners include, but are not limited to, schools, youth detention centers, youth residential treatment centers, and residential programs for medically complex children and youth with special healthcare needs.

If there are questions or if additional information is needed prospective PA Immunization Program providers can reach the PA Immunization Program at the Vaccines for Children Resource Account RA-pavfc@pa.gov.

Please note, pharmacists, urgent care centers, and school-located vaccination clinics must agree to vaccinate all "walk-in" VFC-eligible children, in addition to meeting all general VFC requirements.

In order to complete the Pennsylvania Immunization Program Policy Acknowledgment Form and Provider Agreement, providers should be prepared with the following:

1. Medical Director, Primary and Back Up coordinator should read the Pennsylvania Immunization Program Provider Policies found here below.



2. Primary and Back Up coordinators both complete the 2026 You Call the Shots Modules 10 and 16 training modules and save training certificates as PDFs (four in total) to upload with application.

3. Current certificates of calibration for all DDLs, including at least one back up DDL saved as PDFs .

4. Current patient population broken out into the following groups:

a. Total patient population under age one

Number of patients under age one that receive medical assistance

Number of patients under age one that are uninsured

Number of patients under age one that are underinsured

Number of patients under age one who are American Indian or Native Alaskan

Number of patients under age one that have private or commercial insurance

b. Total patient population ages one through six

Number of patients ages one through six that receive medical assistance

Number of patients ages one through six that are uninsured

Number of patients ages one through six that are underinsured

Number of patients ages one through six that are American Indian or Native Alaskan

Number of patients ages one through six that have private or commercial insurance



c. Total patient population ages seven through 18

Number of patients ages seven through 18 that receive medical assistance

Number of patients ages seven through 18 that are uninsured

Number of patients ages seven through 18 that are underinsured

Number of patients ages seven through 18 that are American Indian or Native Alaskan

Number of patients ages seven through 18 that have private or commercial insurance



d. Total patient population age 19 and older

Number of patients age 19 and older that receive medical assistance

Number of patients age 19 and older that are uninsured

Number of patients age 19 and older that are underinsured

Number of patients age 19 and older that are American Indian or Native Alaskan

Number of patients age 19 and older that have private or commercial insurance

Please note, the sum of the number of patients in each age group that receive medical assistance, are uninsured, are underinsured, or are American Indian or Alaskan Native should be less than the reported Total patient population in each age group one as these figures also includes the number of private patients.

New Enrollment Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)​

PA Immunization Program Provider Policies

Provider Training

You Call the Shots-Module Sixteen-Vaccines for Children Program – Primary and back-up VFC vaccine coordinators: new hires and prior to annual reenrollment each year

You Call the Shots-Module Ten-Storage and Handling – Primary and back-up VFC vaccine coordinators: new hires and prior to annual reenrollment each year

The CDC TRAIN homepage​ allows users to create and access accounts. Users must have an active account to take training courses.



Vaccine Ordering and Management

All PA Immunization Program immunization ordering is done through the Pennsylvania Immunization Electronic Registry System (PIERS). Each individual who will need to access PIERS is strongly encouraged to create a TRAIN account and register for a PIERS training workshop. To gain access to PIERS, individuals must complete a PIERS Business Partner registration.

For more information about PIERS, visit the PIERS website. All PIERS questions should be directed to RA-DHPIERSSUPPORT@PA.GOV.​