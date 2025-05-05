Under the law, Pennsylvania residents who have a serious medical condition as certified by an approved practitioner are considered medical marijuana patients. Patients register for an ID card and use that card to obtain medical marijuana at Pennsylvania dispensaries. Caregivers must also be Pennsylvania residents and be designated by a patient to obtain medical marijuana for them at a Pennsylvania dispensary. Caregivers register for an ID card and must complete a background check.

Frequently Asked Questions

General FAQs

Who can participate in this program?

A person with an approved serious medical condition who is a Pennsylvania resident and is certified by a doctor participating in the program.

What are the approved "serious medical conditions"?

A "serious medical condition" under the law is any one of the following:

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis;

Anxiety disorders ;



; Autism;

Cancer, including remission therapy;



Chronic Hepatitis C;



Crohn's disease;

Damage to the nervous tissue of the central nervous system (brain-spinal cord) with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity, and other associated neuropathies;

Dyskinetic and spastic movement disorders;

Epilepsy;

Glaucoma;

HIV / AIDS;

Huntington's disease;

Inflammatory bowel disease;

Intractable seizures;

Multiple sclerosis;

Neurodegenerative diseases;

Neuropathies;

Opioid use disorder for which conventional therapeutic interventions are contraindicated or ineffective, or for which adjunctive therapy is indicated in combination with primary therapeutic interventions;

Parkinson's disease;

Post-traumatic stress disorder;

Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain;

Sickle cell anemia;

Terminal illness; and

Tourette syndrome.

The following list is comprised of medical conditions approved as a ''serious medical condition limited to Chapter 20 research purposes only'' under the act:

Moderate to Severe Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) with Chronic Symptoms.

Type II Diabetes Mellitus.

How do I know if I am eligible for the program?

If you believe you have an approved serious medical condition, you will need to visit a doctor approved to participate in the program. The doctor will certify that you have an approved serious medical condition and are eligible for medical marijuana. It's important to know that this doctor's visit may not be covered by insurance and you would be responsible to pay out-of-pocket.

What steps do I need to take to participate in the program as a patient?

There are four-steps to participate in the program:

Register on the website; See an approved practitioner to get certified; Pay for your medical marijuana ID card; and Visit a Pennsylvania dispensary with your medical marijuana ID card.

What information do I need to have available when I register?

All patients and caregivers must have proof of Pennsylvania residency in the form of a Pennsylvania driver's license or a Pennsylvania state issued ID card. Patients and caregivers also must have a working email address.

Do you have any tips for a successful registration?

Have your valid Pennsylvania driver’s license or state-issued ID (or change of address card if applicable) in front of you when registering, as you will need to enter your first and last name exactly as they appear on that card. Enter your current mailing address for the address fields. You may be prompted to adjust it to match a valid USPS mailing address. If it will not validate, call the helpdesk at 888-733-5595.

How will I know if I registered successfully?

After your information is validated, you will be prompted to create a username and password. When you have created the username and password, you will see a screen that displays your account information including your Patient ID number. You are now registered in our program. You will receive an email confirming your successful registration and detailing your next step, which is to obtain a patient certification from an approved practitioner.

What is a patient certification?

A doctor approved by the Department of Health (department) can issue a patient certification. The certification confirms that you have one of the 23 serious medical conditions, and that medical marijuana may benefit you. You need this certification to get your medical marijuana ID card. The length of the certification period is determined by your practitioner, but cannot exceed 1 year.

How do I get a patient certification?

An approved doctor can issue your patient certification. View a list of approved doctors.

Can I register online before I see my doctor?

Yes, you should register and have your patient ID number prior to seeing an approved doctor.

What happens after I am certified by a doctor?

After the doctor certifies you in the system, you will receive an email confirmation with your next steps on how to pay for your medical marijuana ID card. If payment is not made within 60 days from the date your certification was submitted, your certification will expire and you will be required to obtain a new one.

How do I pay for my patient ID card?

Visit the login page and log in as a returning user with the username and password that you created when you registered. Usernames and passwords are case-sensitive. Click the 'Make Payment' tab and follow the prompts to enter payment information. A confirmation will appear when you have successfully paid for the medical marijuana ID card.

Patients and Caregivers

The fee for the patient or caregiver medical marijuana ID card is $50. Individuals who participate in the following government programs may qualify for a no-cost medical marijuana ID card: Medicaid, PACE/ PACENET, CHIP, SNAP and WIC.

When will I get my patient ID card?

Please allow 7 days for printing from the date you paid for your ID card and 14 days to receive it in the mail. Your card will be mailed to the address in your patient profile.

I received my card. Where can I get medical marijuana?

Once you have received your medical marijuana ID card, you can purchase medical marijuana at any dispensary in Pennsylvania. Some dispensaries require an appointment for your first visit. View contact information and locations for all dispensaries.

Patient FAQs

What is my patient profile?

Your patient profile contains all your relevant patient information. Each time you log onto the patient and caregiver registry, you will be able to access this information. Under 'profile settings' is where you will find your patient ID number, as well as all your personal information. Patients can update the address, phone number and email address on this page and should make sure that all the information is current.

How do I get a patient certification?

An approved doctor can issue your patient certification. View a list of approved doctors.

How do I find a doctor who participates in the medical marijuana program?

View a list of approved doctors.

Can you register as a patient for the program if you have a criminal record?

You are not required to complete a background check if you are registering as a patient. However, all caregivers must complete a background check, and any criminal record will be reviewed prior to their approval.

Can minors with serious medical conditions get medical marijuana?

Yes. Patients under the age of 18 with a serious medical condition may get medical marijuana through a caregiver. See CAREGIVER FAQs for more information.

I'm home-bound. Can I still register for the medical marijuana program?

If you are home-bound, you may either register yourself and designate up to two caregivers or you may have a caregiver apply on your behalf. Your caregiver, once approved, can pick up your medical marijuana at an approved dispensary.

Can a patient have more than one caregiver?

Caregivers may provide care for an unlimited number of patients.

A patient can designate up to two caregivers.



How do I link myself with a caregiver who wants to register?

Give the caregiver your name, date of birth and patient ID number. The caregiver can enter this information when they register for the program. Enter the caregiver’s name and ID# where prompted to locate them in the system. Then click Select to link them to your account.

How do I associate myself with a caregiver already in the system?

Sign into your account and click the "Manage Caregivers" tab.

Caregiver FAQs

What is a caregiver?

A caregiver with the medical marijuana program is an individual who can pick up medical marijuana at a dispensary on behalf of their patient(s). Caregivers are not the practitioner who certifies the patient.

Who can serve as a caregiver?

An individual 21 years of age or older, unless authorized by the department, can serve as a caregiver. Caregivers must register with the Department of Health and follow the instructions to complete a criminal history background check with the commonwealth's authorized vendor.

Who can have a caregiver?

Any patient may designate a caregiver if they so choose. All minors are required to have a caregiver. There are three categories of patients who do not get an ID card, and thus need not enter a dispensary. Instead, a caregiver registers on their behalf and visits the dispensary for them. These categories include:

Minors; Adult patients who are home-bound; or Adult patients who benefit from assistance (i.e. nonverbal, do not make their own medical decisions, etc.).

Additionally, any adult patient who is registered and gets a medical marijuana ID card is also able to designate a caregiver by sharing their patient ID number with the caregiver before the caregiver registers.

What information do I need to become a patient's caregiver?

In order to register as a patient's caregiver, you must have a valid Pennsylvania driver's license or PA state-issued ID card. If the patient is already registered, you will need the patient's name, date of birth and patient ID number.

What is a caregiver profile?

Your caregiver profile contains your caregiver ID number and the personal information you provided when registering. Caregivers can update their address, phone number, and email address on this page and should make sure that all the information is current. By clicking the 'Manage Patients' tab, caregivers can view all the patients with whom they are associated.

Can I register as a caregiver for someone who is not a relative?

Adult patients can designate any individual as their caregiver. All caregivers must complete a background check.

Can I be a caregiver if I have a criminal record?

All caregivers must complete a background check. Any criminal record will be reviewed prior to approval. You cannot be approved as a caregiver if you have been convicted of a criminal offense relating to the sale or possession of drugs, narcotics or controlled substances within the last five years.

Can a caregiver have more than one patient?

Yes. Caregivers may assist an unlimited number of patients.

How do I sign up or register a minor in the program?

Minors under the age of 18 require a caregiver to register on their behalf. If you are the minor's parent, legal guardian or spouse, you can register as their caregiver by selecting the appropriate caregiver option on the registration site. If you are not the minor's parent, legal guardian or spouse, it is recommended that an 'authorization to designate a third-party caregiver' form be completed. This form can be downloaded from the caregiver's profile. Once completed, you can upload the form in your caregiver profile.

I care for a patient with a disability. How can I register them for the program?

If the patient is under the age of 18, they are required to have a caregiver apply on their behalf. If a patient is 18 years of age or older and able to register themselves, they may do so. If they cannot, a caregiver may register for them.

Who is considered a caregiver?

The law defines a "caregiver" as an individual 21 years of age or older, unless otherwise authorized by the department, who is:

Designated by a patient;

A parent, legal guardian or spouse of a patient that is under the age of 18; or

Designated to be a caregiver by a parent, legal guardian or spouse.

All caregivers must register with the department and then follow the instructions that are provided to complete a criminal history background check. Any criminal record will be reviewed prior to approval. You cannot be approved as a caregiver if you have been convicted of a criminal offense relating to the sale or possession of drugs, narcotics, or controlled substances within the last five years.

There are four caregiver options on the registration screen. How do I know which one to select?

Adult patient caregiver registration – you are registering for an adult patient who is already in the system. You will need to enter the patient's name, date of birth and patient ID number when registering.

Caregiver registering for an existing patient – you are registering to be a caregiver for a patient who is already registered as a Minor, Homebound, or Benefits from Assistance Patient. Your patient will NOT receive an ID card or visit a dispensary. When registering, you will need to enter the patient’s name, date of birth, and patient ID number.

Caregiver registering for a new patient – you are registering to be a caregiver for a patient who is not yet registered. The patient is a Minor, is Homebound, or Benefits from Assistance. This patient will not register separately and will NOT receive an ID card or visit a dispensary. You will need to enter the patient's name, date of birth, address and telephone number when registering.

DOH-approved caregiver registration – when you register under this category, you are agreeing to allow the Department of Health to share your contact information with patients in your area who need a caregiver. If this is not your intent, you should choose one of the three options above.

What steps do I need to take to participate in the program as a caregiver?

Register on our website, undergo a criminal background check, wait for an email with the outcome of your background check and finally pay for an ID card if approved to serve as a caregiver.

How do I associate myself with a patient in the system?

Before registering, get the patient's ID number and date of birth. Enter this information on the registration screen. If you have already registered and are not linked with the patient, the patient will need to sign into their account and click the "Manage Caregivers" tab to add you. If you are not associated with a patient who has an active certification, you will not be able to purchase medical marijuana on their behalf at a dispensary.

How long does the caregiver approval take?

It can take three to four weeks after your fingerprint appointment to receive an answer regarding your caregiver application.

Common Issues/Concerns FAQs

Where do I find my patient ID number?

Sign into your account. You will need to enter your username and password. Your patient ID number can be found in profile settings.

I forgot my username or password. What should I do?

Usernames and passwords are case-sensitive. There is a link on the registration page that allows you to request an email with your username or to request an email that allows you to reset your password. When you request a new password, you will receive an email that takes you to the page that allows you to enter a new password and re-enter it as confirmation. The link in this email will only work once and expires 24 hours after you request it.

My card never arrived. What do I do?

If 3 weeks have passed since you fulfilled the requirements for your card, you can request a new one from within the 'Profile Settings' tab of your account. Cards are mailed to the address in your patient/caregiver account

I lost my card. how do I request a replacement?

Replacement cards are $25 for a first replacement and $50 for each additional replacement. As soon as you request a replacement, your old card will be deactivated for security reasons and will no longer work even if you find it. Request a replacement card from within the 'Profile Settings' tab of your patient/caregiver account.

There are no approved practitioners near me. What do I do?

The program is still growing and new approved practitioners are added as they complete training and become approved by the Department of Health. View a list of approved doctors.

I'm unable to get my registration information to validate. What can I do?

Please confirm that your license or state ID is not up for renewal.

For all fields that request numbers (Phone, DOB, License number) include only the digits (no spaces or punctuation).

The mailing address must be provided in a way that is recognized by the USPS. If you are having trouble with the address, please reach out to your post office to find out how your address should be written to be a USPS verified address.

If you still can't get it to go through, please call us at 888-733-5595 with all of the information on the registration form. Our call center hours of operation are 7AM - 9PM ET, seven days a week, excluding state holidays.



I keep trying to register, but the system locks me out. What do I do?

To unlock the webpage, refresh/reload the page, or close out of the website and go back to it. Then, please read the FAQs and tips for successful registration on this page. If you are still unable to register, please contact us at 888-733-5595 and provide all of the information requested on the registration form. Our call center hours of operation are 7AM - 9PM ET, seven days a week, excluding state holidays.

I'm trying to pay for my medical marijuana ID card, but the system won't let me. What do I do?

For a 1st card, you must have a certification from the doctor before you will be eligible to pay. You will receive an email when the doctor certifies you with payment instructions. If you have not received this email but believe you should have, please contact your doctor's office.

You will receive an email 30 days before your annual payment is due again.

I don't have a computer or a mobile device. How can I participate in the program?

Currently, an email address and access to a computer or a mobile device are necessary for participation in the program. You can obtain an email address at no cost. A friend, family member, neighbor, local library or practitioner's office may be able to help you register online.

Who will assist the department in making changes to the medical marijuana program in Pennsylvania?

The Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act creates the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board within the Department of Health. Members include the Secretary of Health; the Physician General; State Police Commissioner; Chair of the State Board of Pharmacy; Commissioner of Professional and Occupational Affairs; President of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association; President of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association; members to be appointed by the Governor and six appointees from the legislative caucuses who are knowledgeable and experienced in issues relating to care and treatment of individuals with a serious medical condition, geriatric or pediatric or clinical research. One member appointed by the Governor shall be a patient, a family or household member of a patient or a patient advocate. The law states that the Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Advisory Board shall have the following duties:

To examine and analyze the statutory and regulatory law relating to medical marijuana in this commonwealth;

To examine and analyze the law and events in other states and the nation with respect to medical marijuana; and

To accept and review written comments from individuals and organizations about medical marijuana.

Resources for Patients and Caregivers