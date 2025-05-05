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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Other Infection Prevention and Control Resources

    The Division of Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention (HAIP) within the Bureau of Epidemiology creates education and resources for infection prevention and control programs within the Commonwealth. This content covers infection prevention and control topics for a variety of settings and may be especially useful for novice infection preventionists. For questions, please contact us at RA-DHHAI@pa.gov.

    Prevention in Practice Series

    Infection Control Resources for Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Non-Traditional Settings

    General Resources

    Prevention in Practice

    Hand Hygiene Audit Toolkit

    Hospitals

    Nursing Homes

    Infection Prevention and Control for Podiatric Care in All Healthcare Settings​

    Infection Control Resources for Non-traditional Settings

    Resources for Patients