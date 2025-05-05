Other Infection Prevention and Control Resources

The Division of Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention (HAIP) within the Bureau of Epidemiology creates education and resources for infection prevention and control programs within the Commonwealth. This content covers infection prevention and control topics for a variety of settings and may be especially useful for novice infection preventionists. For questions, please contact us at RA-DHHAI@pa.gov.
Prevention in Practice Series
Infection Control Resources for Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Non-Traditional Settings
General Resources
- Health Care Personnel Vaccination Recommendations
- Work Exclusion Guidance for Health Care Personnel with Viral Respiratory Illness or Exposure (Updated)
- HAI-IPC Quick Reference Guide on Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers for Healthcare Settings
- FAQs about Fall 2025 Respiratory Viral Illness Guidance Changes for Health Care
- Test Your Reprocessing Knowledge Activity
- Hand Hygiene Crossword Puzzle
- Developing Policies and Procedures for Health Care
- Infection Prevention and Control Situational Risk Assessment
Prevention in Practice
- Prevention in Practice - Bloodborne Pathogen Exposure Control Plan
- Prevention in Practice - Employee Health
- Prevention in Practice - Infection Preventionist
- Prevention in Practice - Injection Safety
- Prevention in Practice - Linen Handling
- Prevention in Practice - Non-Critical Equipment Cleaning and Storage in Health Care Settings
- Prevention in Practice - Standard Precautions
- Prevention in Practice - IPC Compliance and Monitoring
Hand Hygiene Audit Toolkit
- DOH Hand Hygiene Moments Poster
- Alcohol-based Hand Rub Memo
- Hand Hygiene Audit Guidance
- Hand Hygiene Audit Tracking
- Hand Hygiene Audit Tool
- WHO 5 Moments for Hand Hygiene Poster
Hospitals
- Hospital DIV Guidance - August 2017
- Pediatric Ventilator-Associated Events (PedVAE) Reporting
- Expanded Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
- Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD): A Fact Sheet for Health Care
- Reporting Transfusion-Transmitted Infections (TTIs) to the Pennsylvania Patient Safety Reporting System (PA-PSRS)
- NHSN HAI Reporting Tip Sheet
Nursing Homes
- Infection Prevention and Control Admission Checklist
- Toolkit for Control of Norovirus Outbreaks in Long-Term Care Facilities - October 2024
- COVID-19, Influenza, and Norovirus Infection Control Recommendations for LTCFs
- Enhanced Barrier Precaution (EBP) Pocket Guide (CDC)
Infection Prevention and Control for Podiatric Care in All Healthcare Settings
- TRAIN PA course 1132137, PA-HAI: Stepping into Podiatry Infection Prevention and Control in Long-term Care Settings - PADONA
- Podiatry infographic