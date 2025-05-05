Managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Immunization Electronic Registry System (PIERS) is a confidential, computerized immunization registry that records vaccine doses administered and reported by participating providers in Pennsylvania (excluding Philadelphia). PIERS supports healthcare providers by allowing connected practices to send and receive immunization data with the goal of achieving complete and timely immunization data for all Pennsylvanians, children through adults. Reporting vaccine administrations to PIERS is required for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacy interns, as well as any vaccine supplied by the Pennsylvania Immunization Program, such as through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program; however, all other health care providers are strongly encouraged to participate as there are many benefits to participation for healthcare providers as well as patients.

Immunizations that an individual received from different healthcare providers are combined in PIERS to create one complete record of all reported immunizations for that person. Complete vaccine records can serve as a resource for health care providers to help determine the appropriate immunization needs of their patients. PIERS can also facilitate vaccine ordering and inventory management for health care providers who are enrolled in federal immunization programs such as the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program.

PIERS helps to support the Pennsylvania Department of Health's mission by creating a central location to capture and store immunization information received from participating health care providers. This information can then be used to estimate vaccination coverage, inform the development of programs to improve vaccination coverage, and decrease the harm caused by vaccine-preventable diseases in Pennsylvania.

Finally, PIERS supports Pennsylvania residents by providing an official source of one's immunization history when needed, such as for school, camp, and day care enrollment.