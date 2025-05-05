If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    PA College and University Flu Challenge

    The Pennsylvania College and University Flu Challenge is an initiative that brings together the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) with its college and university partners across the state to raise awareness about the flu and to increase flu vaccination rates among college and university students.

    The goal of this challenge is to encourage a friendly competition among institutions to see which campus achieves the highest flu vaccination coverage rate among its students. Each participating institution will create and implement its own flu vaccination campaign using the planning and educational resources provided by the PA DOH. The flu vaccination coverage data will be gathered through a self-reporting form completed by the students enrolled in each participating college and university.

    By participating in the Flu Challenge, colleges and universities in Pennsylvania can promote healthy behaviors and increase awareness about the flu and other vaccine-preventable diseases among their students.

    How to Participate

    If you are a college or university interested in joining this initiative, review the Pennsylvania College and University Flu Challenge Toolkit and register to participate by completing this registration form.

    If you are a student at a Flu Challenge-participating college or university, use the student self-reporting form to report your flu vaccination status.