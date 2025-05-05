PA College and University Flu Challenge

The Pennsylvania College and University Flu Challenge is an initiative that brings together the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) with its college and university partners across the state to raise awareness about the flu and to increase flu vaccination rates among college and university students.

The goal of this challenge is to encourage a friendly competition among institutions to see which campus achieves the highest flu vaccination coverage rate among its students. Each participating institution will create and implement its own flu vaccination campaign using the planning and educational resources provided by the PA DOH. The flu vaccination coverage data will be gathered through a self-reporting form completed by the students enrolled in each participating college and university.

By participating in the Flu Challenge, colleges and universities in Pennsylvania can promote healthy behaviors and increase awareness about the flu and other vaccine-preventable diseases among their students.