Current HPG Documents

The next HPG meeting will be on August 19 and 20, 2026.

View the agenda for the HIV Planning Group Virtual Meeting

Previous HPG Meeting Documents 2026

August 19 & 20, 2026 HPG Meeting

May 20 & 21, 2026 HPG Meeting

March 18, 2026 HPG Meeting

January 21 and 22, 2026 HPG Meeting

HPG General Documents

Looking for materials from previous meetings?

Email your request to RA-DHDIVHIVDOCREPORT@pa.gov, and the program will send the requested materials.

If you are interested in being part of the HPG or being added to the HPG distribution list, contact Kyle Fait at c-kyfait@pa.gov at the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Division of HIV Health.