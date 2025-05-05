Current HPG Documents
The next HPG meeting will be on August 19 and 20, 2026.
Previous HPG Meeting Documents 2026
August 19 & 20, 2026 HPG Meeting
- Agenda August 19 & 20 HIV Planning Group Virtual Meeting
- 2a. HPG Strategy 4C Continue and enhance HIV Surveillance
2b. HPG Strategy 1C Support and expand PrEP screenings and services
2c. HPG Strategy 1B Expand Status Neutral Navigation and Linkage Services (SNNLS) across the Commonwealth
- May 2026 HPG Meeting Minutes
- Announcements August 2026 HPG Meeting
- CQI Update 4.1.2025-3.31.2026
- Integrated HIV Prevention and Care Plan 2027 Update
- Employment Survey Data Presentation (Phase 1) For the HPG
- True T EIS Presentation 2026
May 20 & 21, 2026 HPG Meeting
- Agenda for the May 20 and 21 HIV Planning Group Virtual Meeting
- HPG Strategy 5A Activity 76
- March 2026 Approved Meeting Minutes
- Announcements May 2026 HPG Meeting
- HIV & HCV in Pennsylvania Presentation
- HIV Confidentiality Presentation
- 2027-2031 DRAFT PA Integrated HIV Prevention and Care Plan
- Protocols Workgroup Update
March 18, 2026 HPG Meeting
- Agenda - March 18 HIV Planning Group Virtual Meeting
- Meeting Minutes - January 2026 (approved)
- Announcements for March Meeting
- Integrated Plan 2027 (Review & Draft Recommendations)
- Workplan Draft
- Activity Revisions
January 21 and 22, 2026 HPG Meeting
- Agenda - January 21 and 22 HIV Planning Group Virtual Meeting
- Meeting Minutes November 2025 (approved)
- Announcements for January Meeting
- Positionality Presentation
- Integrated HIV Prevention and Care Plan Recommendations for 2022-2026 Plan
- HIV Friendly HPG Highlights
- PAAR for HIV Planning Group
- 2027-2031 IHPCP Activity Recommendations
- HPG Meeting Structure Discussion
- HIV Late Diagnosis Presentation
- CQI Update for HPG 10.1.2024-9.30.2025
- Conversation Cafe’s SCSN Update
HPG General Documents
Looking for materials from previous meetings?
Email your request to RA-DHDIVHIVDOCREPORT@pa.gov, and the program will send the requested materials.
If you are interested in being part of the HPG or being added to the HPG distribution list, contact Kyle Fait at c-kyfait@pa.gov at the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Division of HIV Health.