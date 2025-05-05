- 2026-2030 Integrated Epidemiologic Profile of HIV/AIDS
- 2024 Updates to the 2023 Integrated Epidemiologic Profile of HIV/AIDS
- 2023 Integrated Epidemiologic Profile of HIV/AIDS
- 2018 Integrated Epidemiologic Profile of HIV/AIDS
- 2012/2013 Integrated Epidemiologic Profile of HIV/AIDS
In support of HIV prevention and care program planning, development, implementation, outcome evaluation, and resource distribution, findings of collaborative studies and analyses on HIV and related diseases conducted by the PA Department of Health (in partnership with other research partners) are interpreted and translated into public health recommendations and action, and disseminated through publication and health marketing to relevant planning and implementing partners.
- Supplements to the Integrated Epidemiologic Profile of HIV/AIDS - Featured abstract series. Findings of special collaborative studies are summarized and published in between major updates of the Integrated Epidemiologic Profile.
Additional custom tabulations of HIV data for use by community-based organizations, health care providers, other Department partners/contractors, researchers, and other end-users may be accessed by completing the online HIV data request form (i.e., for use outside the Department of Health's statewide comprehensive prevention and care plan development or advisory committee process).