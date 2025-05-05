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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ​Integrated Epidemiologic Profile of HIV/AIDS

    Additional custom tabulations of HIV data for use by community-based organizations, health care providers, other Department partners/contractors, researchers, and other end-users may be accessed by completing the online HIV data request form (i.e., for use outside the Department of Health's statewide comprehensive prevention and care plan development or advisory committee process).

     