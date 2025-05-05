Below is a list of upcoming live virtual trainings. Click the name of the training to learn more and to register.

Medical Case Management Training Series

The Medical Case Management training series is intended for Ryan White Case Managers, SNNLP Navigators, PA Dept of Health Employees, and CMHD Employees. The password to register for all sessions is PACM.

Self-paced eLearning courses are available via the following links.

Status Neutral Navigation and Linkage Program (SSNLP) - coming soon!

HIV Transmission Cluster Detection and Response (CDR) Training

Additional training resources can be found by visiting the following provider pages: