Below is a list of upcoming live virtual trainings. Click the name of the training to learn more and to register.
- August 12, 2026, 9 AM-1 PM - Trauma-Informed Leadership
- September 17, 2026, 9AM-1PM - The Truth About Stigma
Medical Case Management Training Series
The Medical Case Management training series is intended for Ryan White Case Managers, SNNLP Navigators, PA Dept of Health Employees, and CMHD Employees. The password to register for all sessions is PACM.
- September 23-24, 2026, 9AM-12PM – Fundamentals of HIV: The Facts Password: PACM
- October 8-9, 2026, 9AM-12PM- Trauma Informed HIV Care Password: PACM
- October 13-14, 2026, 9AM-12PM- Fundamentals of HIV Medical Case Management Password: PACM
- October 15, 2026, 9AM-11AM- HIV and Special Populations: HIV Care in Communities with Specific Needs Password: PACM
- October 26-28, 2026, 10AM-12PM- Public Benefits for People with HIV Part 1 Password: PACM
- October 29, 2026, 9AM-11AM- HIV and Special Populations: HIV & Aging Password: PACM
- November 9-10, 2026, 10AM-12PM- Co-occurring Behavioral Health Issues in HIV Care Password: PACM
- November 16-17, 2026, 10AM-12PM- Public Benefits for People with HIV Part 2 Password: PACM
Self-paced eLearning courses are available via the following links.
- Status Neutral Navigation and Linkage Program (SSNLP) - coming soon!
- HIV Transmission Cluster Detection and Response (CDR) Training
Additional training resources can be found by visiting the following provider pages: