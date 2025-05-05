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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Capacity Building and Training Resources (TA)

    The Division of HIV Health offers training and technical assistance for HIV prevention and care providers. If you have any questions or need to request assistance email RA-DHHIVTRAINING@pa.gov

    Below is a list of upcoming live virtual trainings. Click the name of the training to learn more and to register.

    Medical Case Management Training Series

    The Medical Case Management training series is intended for Ryan White Case Managers, SNNLP Navigators, PA Dept of Health Employees, and CMHD Employees. The password to register for all sessions is PACM.

    Self-paced eLearning courses are available via the following links.

    Additional training resources can be found by visiting the following provider pages:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     