A person can also apply to SPBP with a paper application. A person may return a completed paper application to the Department of Health, Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program. Please download the PDFs below in order to complete the digital signature required on the applications. For the most accessible and up‑to‑date experience, please complete this form by selecting "Enroll online" at www.health.pa.gov/spbp rather than using the PDF.



Enrollment Denials and Requests for Reconsideration

A person has the right to request reconsideration of a denial of SPBP eligibility. A person must file his or her request for reconsideration within 30 days after he or she receives a denial.



Request for Reconsideration Form - coming soon



Customer Service and Contact Information

For assistance or additional information, please contact SPBP Customer Service at 1-800-922-9384 or by email at SPBP@pa.gov

Mail

Department of Health

Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program

P.O. Box 8808

Harrisburg, PA 17105-8808

Fax

888-656-0372

Covered Services

A person can receive services through SPBP once enrolled. SPBP will provide reimbursement for medications for people without insurance and provide coverage of copays, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket medication costs for people with insurance. In addition, SPBP will provide reimbursement for laboratory costs for people without insurance and payment of select Medicare Part C and D plan premiums. SPBP is the payer of last resort. This means that people must use all other third-party resources, such as insurance, before SPBP can help cover costs.​



HIPAA Privacy and Rights



SPBP Policy Manual

The SPBP Policy Manual explain the services and purpose of SPBP. The manual also describes the roles and responsibilities of providers. The manual provides the relevant federal, state, and contractual requirements that providers must adhere to.

SPBP Advisory Council

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (Department) created the SPBP Advisory Council in 2010. The SPBP Advisory Council helps the Department in carrying out federal grant responsibilities under the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Part B Program. The Council consists of 15-25 members. It includes clinicians, consumers, and interested members of the public. The Council meets quarterly. The Council provides guidance and recommendations to the Department about SPBP services, eligibility, and program management.

Meeting dates



Meeting minutes and meeting documents - coming soon



Bylaws

Other Healthcare Resources

Additional Information about the Ryan White Program and SPBP Federal Requirements

The Public Health Service Act of 1990 created the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. This federal legislation created a national program that could address some of the care and needs of people with HIV. One part of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program created a medication and pharmacy benefit for people with HIV. This is the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP). Pennsylvania calls their ADAP the Special Pharmaceutical Benefit Program (SPBP).