The Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program (SPBP) assists persons with HIV to obtain medication, pay for some laboratory services, and provide premium assistance with selected Medicare Part C and D plans.
Eligibility
To be eligible for SPBP, a person must:
- Live in Pennsylvania,
- Have a gross annual (household or individual) income of less than or equal to 350% of the federal poverty level,
- Have a diagnosis of HIV, and
- Not be eligible for pharmacy services under the Medical Assistance (Medicaid) Program.
Application
A person can apply online.
Online Application Tutorial
MyRx Enroll: Initial Enrollment
In this video, you will learn how to enroll using MyRx Enroll.
MyRx Enroll: Express and Full Re-Enrollment
This tutorial shows you how to re-enroll for the Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program (SPBP) using MyRx Enroll.
MyRx Enroll for Case Managers
In this video, you will learn how to search for patients, view a list of patients, start an application, and approve or reject link requests.
MyRx Enroll for Super Administrators
In this video, you will learn the responsibilities of MyRx Enroll for Super Administrators.
Sign up for SPBP Updates!
Sign up to receive updates from the Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program (SPBP).
A person can also apply to SPBP with a paper application. A person may return a completed paper application to the Department of Health, Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program. Please download the PDFs below in order to complete the digital signature required on the applications. For the most accessible and up‑to‑date experience, please complete this form by selecting "Enroll online" at www.health.pa.gov/spbp rather than using the PDF.
- Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program Full Application - Effective May 2026
- Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program Express Application - Effective October 2024
- Solicitud del Programa de Beneficios Farmacéuticos Especiales (SPBP) - Effective May 2026
- Solicitud Exprés del Programa de Beneficios Farmacéuticos Especiales - Effective October 2024
- Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program Zero Income Statement
- Programa de Beneficios Farmacéuticos Especiales Declaración de Cero Ingresos
Enrollment Denials and Requests for Reconsideration
A person has the right to request reconsideration of a denial of SPBP eligibility. A person must file his or her request for reconsideration within 30 days after he or she receives a denial.
- Request for Reconsideration Form - coming soon
Customer Service and Contact Information
For assistance or additional information, please contact SPBP Customer Service at 1-800-922-9384 or by email at SPBP@pa.gov
Department of Health
Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program
P.O. Box 8808
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8808
Fax
888-656-0372
Covered Services
A person can receive services through SPBP once enrolled. SPBP will provide reimbursement for medications for people without insurance and provide coverage of copays, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket medication costs for people with insurance. In addition, SPBP will provide reimbursement for laboratory costs for people without insurance and payment of select Medicare Part C and D plan premiums. SPBP is the payer of last resort. This means that people must use all other third-party resources, such as insurance, before SPBP can help cover costs.
- SPBP Covered Drug List (Effective 06-01-26)
- SPBP Covered Laboratory Services (Effective 09-05-23)
- SPBP Laboratory Network (Updated 08-15-23)
- SPBP Pharmacy Network (Updated 04-01-26)
- SPBP Medicare Part C and D Plans with Premium Payment Agreements 2026 (Updated 01-06-2026)
- SPBP Medicare Part C and D Premium Assistance Program Overview and FAQ
HIPAA Privacy and Rights
SPBP Policy Manual
The SPBP Policy Manual explain the services and purpose of SPBP. The manual also describes the roles and responsibilities of providers. The manual provides the relevant federal, state, and contractual requirements that providers must adhere to.
SPBP Advisory Council
The Pennsylvania Department of Health (Department) created the SPBP Advisory Council in 2010. The SPBP Advisory Council helps the Department in carrying out federal grant responsibilities under the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Part B Program. The Council consists of 15-25 members. It includes clinicians, consumers, and interested members of the public. The Council meets quarterly. The Council provides guidance and recommendations to the Department about SPBP services, eligibility, and program management.
- Meeting dates
- Meeting minutes and meeting documents - coming soon
- Bylaws
Other Healthcare Resources
- HIV Program Home
- Other HIV Services
- Pennsylvania Integrated HIV Prevention and Care Plan
- Medical Assistance (Medicaid)
Medical Assistance pays for health care services for eligible people.
- Pennie
Pennie is the state marketplace where people living in Pennsylvania can apply, shop, and enroll in health insurance coverage. Pennie also allows people to access financial assistance to make health insurance more affordable.
- Pharmaceutical Company Patient Assistance Programs
Some pharmaceutical companies operate patient assistance programs (PAPs). PAPs provide free or reduced cost medications to people with low income.
- Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program - Mental Health
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Service helps provide medication for people with schizophrenia who do not respond to first-line drug therapies and are not eligible for pharmaceutical coverage under the Medical Assistance Program.
Additional Information about the Ryan White Program and SPBP Federal Requirements
The Public Health Service Act of 1990 created the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. This federal legislation created a national program that could address some of the care and needs of people with HIV. One part of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program created a medication and pharmacy benefit for people with HIV. This is the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP). Pennsylvania calls their ADAP the Special Pharmaceutical Benefit Program (SPBP).