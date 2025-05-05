Get Help on Your Campus

Most college campuses offer mental health services through their student health center. Explore student resources for Pennsylvania colleges or visit your school’s website.

Mental Health Resources for Students

Jed Foundation - Jed was created to provide comprehensive mental health supports, information about substance misuse, and prevent suicide for high school and college students. Over 370 colleges with more than 4.8 million students are served by Jed. Jed Campus offers IHEs technical assistance to stand up mental health supports and programming for students. In 2020, the Jed Foundation produced a Jed Campus Impact Report which showed significant evidence of improvements across policy and access for students.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Keystone Pennsylvania – NAMI Keystone PA is focused on improving the lives of children, adolescents, adults, and families affected by mental illness through recover-focused support, education, and advocacy.

Special Populations

Malvern Health - Malvern Health operates inpatient, outpatient and community-based treatment services throughout southeastern Pennsylvania. Our facilities and programs treat a full range of behavioral health issues including substance use disorder, depression, anxiety, childhood disorders, behavioral issues, trauma and family issues.

The Steve Fund is dedicated to the mental health and emotional well-being of young people of color. Text STEVE to 741741 to access a culturally trained Crisis Text Line counselor.

VA (Veteran's Affairs) Mental Health Services connects veterans to a variety of resources including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST), depression, grief, anxiety, and other needs.

Youth Move PA is a statewide youth and young adult advocacy organization dedicated to eliminating stigma surrounding mental health while promoting wellness and recovery for those seeking aid along their journey. Staff consisting of certified peer specialist and other professionals dedicated to mental health and recovery provide supports, guidance, and opportunities to share in wellness opportunities for young adults