​Mental Wellness Resources for the Agriculture Community

    AgriStress HelpLine for Pennsylvania

    In trying times, Pennsylvania’s farmers are always there, keeping food on our tables and filling store shelves.  It’s a rewarding, yet stressful way of life, filled with uncertainty that for some can lead to anxiety and depression. But farmers are not forgotten.   

    The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recognizes farmers and their families have unique circumstances that may contribute to loneliness, sadness, stress, or depression and hinder someone from seeking professional treatment for their mental health. Living and/or working on a farm can be isolating, rural areas have fewer therapists, and the work on a farm never stops.

    Anyone, at any age, can experience these feelings and deserves treatment. It’s okay to ask for help.

    There’s help if you or someone you know is struggling. The AgriStress HelpLine is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    The AgriStress Helpline is a free and confidential crisis and support line available 24/7 for farmers and their families in Pennsylvania. You can reach the helpline by calling 833-897-AGRI (2474) or texting PA to 741-741. Trained professionals are available to offer emotional support and help you find mental health and agriculture-related resources in your area. The helpline is designed to connect farmers to mental health resources and healthcare professionals, addressing the unique challenges they face.

     

    Recognize the signs of declining mental health. When loved ones, neighbors or others you care about are experiencing mental health challenges, they may not even realize it.

    • Decline in care of crops, animals, and farm
    • Deterioration of personal appearance
    • Withdrawing from social events
    • Increase in farm accidents
    • Change in routine
    • Increased physical complaints
    • Increase in alcohol use
    • Giving away prized possessions

    Although it may feel like it’s out of your comfort zone, you can start a conversation. You can break the stigma. If you are experiencing negative feelings or know someone who is, we encourage you to talk about it and seek treatment

    Share a habit you’ve seen change. Don’t wait for them to ask for help. If they’re willing to reach out, encourage them.   
     

    Additional Resources

    The Department of Human Services offers free crisis counseling through the Support and Referral Helpline. Anyone feeling stressed, overwhelmed, alone, or anxious is encouraged to connect with a free crisis counselor by calling 1-855-284-2494. For TTY, dial 724-631-5600. Or text "PA" to 741-741. Trained professionals are available 24/7.

    If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or is considering suicide, help is available. Reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact Crisis Text Line by texting PA to 741-741.

    A Plain Communities Helpline is also available through WellSpan at Philhaven at 717-989-8661. The Plain Communities Outpatient Clinic provides high quality mental health care that is sensitive to the values of the plain sect community.
     

    National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

    2-1-1

    A comprehensive hotline that connects callers with local resources including crisis services, food assistance, and clothing.

    Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline

    24/7 treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

    1-800-662-4357

    Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline

    24/7 crisis counseling and support for people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters.

    1-800-985-5990

    Farm Stress and Mental Health

    In honor of Mental Health Month, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined Jayne Sebright, Executive Director, Center for Dairy Excellence; Tara Haskins, DNP, RN, AgriSafe Total Farmer Health Director; and Ginger Fenton, Penn State Extension Educator to discuss farm stress and mental health resources available to Pennsylvania farmers and their families.