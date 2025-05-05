​Mental Wellness Resources for the Agriculture Community

In trying times, Pennsylvania’s farmers are always there, keeping food on our tables and filling store shelves. It’s a rewarding, yet stressful way of life, filled with uncertainty that for some can lead to anxiety and depression. But farmers are not forgotten.



The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recognizes farmers and their families have unique circumstances that may contribute to loneliness, sadness, stress, or depression and hinder someone from seeking professional treatment for their mental health. Living and/or working on a farm can be isolating, rural areas have fewer therapists, and the work on a farm never stops.



Anyone, at any age, can experience these feelings and deserves treatment. It’s okay to ask for help.



There’s help if you or someone you know is struggling. The AgriStress HelpLine is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The AgriStress Helpline is a free and confidential crisis and support line available 24/7 for farmers and their families in Pennsylvania. You can reach the helpline by calling 833-897-AGRI (2474) or texting PA to 741-741. Trained professionals are available to offer emotional support and help you find mental health and agriculture-related resources in your area. The helpline is designed to connect farmers to mental health resources and healthcare professionals, addressing the unique challenges they face.

Recognize the signs of declining mental health. When loved ones, neighbors or others you care about are experiencing mental health challenges, they may not even realize it.

Decline in care of crops, animals, and farm

Deterioration of personal appearance

Withdrawing from social events

Increase in farm accidents



Change in routine

Increased physical complaints

Increase in alcohol use

Giving away prized possessions

Although it may feel like it’s out of your comfort zone, you can start a conversation. You can break the stigma. If you are experiencing negative feelings or know someone who is, we encourage you to talk about it and seek treatment



Share a habit you’ve seen change. Don’t wait for them to ask for help. If they’re willing to reach out, encourage them.

