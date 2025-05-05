Suicide prevention & crisis support
For Immediate Help: Call 988
If you or someone you know is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide, help is available. Please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or chatting via 988lifeline.org.
Support is confidential, free, and available 24/7.
The Suicide Prevention Plan for Pennsylvania
OMHSAS leads Pennsylvania’s statewide Suicide Prevention Task Force (SPTF), which brings together policy and programmatic expertise from multiple state agencies and Governor’s Affinity Commissions. The SPTF was formed in 2019 for the purpose of developing a statewide suicide prevention plan. Since then, the SPTF has collaborated to oversee the statewide plan and advance suicide prevention as a priority in Pennsylvania.
Suicide Prevention Initiatives
Youth Suicide Prevention
- Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant Projects
OMHSAS has received federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to implement youth suicide prevention activities across the Commonwealth since 2008. These efforts have involved a variety of partnerships to offer training, screening, awareness, and resource development across settings and youth-serving systems, including primary care and behavioral health, schools and colleges, and crisis services. To find out more about the current grant and past projects, visit the SAMHSA website.
- Black Youth Suicide Prevention Workgroup
OMHSAS leads Pennsylvania’s Black Youth Suicide Prevention (BYSP) Workgroup, which is focused on addressing increasing rates of Black youth suicide, as well as suicidal thoughts and attempts. The BYSP Workgroup was established in July of 2023, after Pennsylvania was selected to attend SAMHSA’s first Black Youth Suicide Prevention Policy Institute. The workgroup has more than 30 active members representing state agencies, professional associations, mental health and suicide prevention organizations, health and behavioral health providers, HBCUs, family members, and youth. The workgroup’s efforts are focused on engaging Black youth and families, building strategic partnerships, identifying and reviewing data, and promoting culturally affirming suicide prevention resources.
988 Day Toolkit
Every day, people across Pennsylvania face challenges that can feel overwhelming. Whether someone is experiencing emotional distress, anxiety, grief, substance use concerns, thoughts of suicide, or simply needs someone to listen, their reason is enough to reach out to 988.
Crisis Resources
The following resources are free, 24/7, and confidential for anyone seeking support for a crisis or thoughts of suicide:
- 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988, or to chat with someone via computer, visit 988lifeline.org/chat
- Veterans Crisis Line: 988, press 1
- Spanish Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988, press 2
- Crisis Text Line: Text PA to 741-741 or visit http://www.crisistextline.org/
- The Trevor Project Lifeline for LGBTQ+ Youth: 1-866-488-7386, text 678-678, or visit https://www.thetrevorproject.org
Trans Lifeline: 1-877-565-8860, or visit https://www.translifeline.org
National Suicide Prevention Resources
The following organizations provide information and resources on suicide prevention, including for specific settings and populations.