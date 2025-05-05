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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Mental Health in PA

    Suicide Prevention

    The Department of Human Services’ Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) acknowledges suicide as a public health issue and is invested in suicide prevention efforts for all Pennsylvanians. Comprehensive suicide prevention requires a multi-faceted, trauma-informed approach that includes strategies for prevention, identification of individuals at risk, evidence-based treatment and care, and postvention supports for individuals, families, and communities impacted by suicide.

    Suicide prevention & crisis support

    For Immediate Help: Call 988

    If you or someone you know is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide, help is available. Please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or chatting via 988lifeline.org.

    Support is confidential, free, and available 24/7.

    The Suicide Prevention Plan for Pennsylvania

    OMHSAS leads Pennsylvania’s statewide Suicide Prevention Task Force (SPTF), which brings together policy and programmatic expertise from multiple state agencies and Governor’s Affinity Commissions. The SPTF was formed in 2019 for the purpose of developing a statewide suicide prevention plan. Since then, the SPTF has collaborated to oversee the statewide plan and advance suicide prevention as a priority in Pennsylvania.

    View Pennsylvania's Statewide Suicide Prevention Plan (2025-2027)

    Suicide Prevention Initiatives

    Youth Suicide Prevention

    • Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant Projects
      OMHSAS has received federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to implement youth suicide prevention activities across the Commonwealth since 2008. These efforts have involved a variety of partnerships to offer training, screening, awareness, and resource development across settings and youth-serving systems, including primary care and behavioral health, schools and colleges, and crisis services. To find out more about the current grant and past projects, visit the SAMHSA website.

    • Black Youth Suicide Prevention Workgroup
      OMHSAS leads Pennsylvania’s Black Youth Suicide Prevention (BYSP) Workgroup, which is focused on addressing increasing rates of Black youth suicide, as well as suicidal thoughts and attempts. The BYSP Workgroup was established in July of 2023, after Pennsylvania was selected to attend SAMHSA’s first Black Youth Suicide Prevention Policy Institute. The workgroup has more than 30 active members representing state agencies, professional associations, mental health and suicide prevention organizations, health and behavioral health providers, HBCUs, family members, and youth. The workgroup’s efforts are focused on engaging Black youth and families, building strategic partnerships, identifying and reviewing data, and promoting culturally affirming suicide prevention resources.

    988 Day Toolkit

    Every day, people across Pennsylvania face challenges that can feel overwhelming. Whether someone is experiencing emotional distress, anxiety, grief, substance use concerns, thoughts of suicide, or simply needs someone to listen, their reason is enough to reach out to 988. 

    View the 988 Day Toolkit

    Crisis Resources

    The following resources are free, 24/7, and confidential for anyone seeking support for a crisis or thoughts of suicide:

    National Suicide Prevention Resources

    The following organizations provide information and resources on suicide prevention, including for specific settings and populations.