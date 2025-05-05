Get Suicide or Mental Health Crisis Help (988)

Calling 988 connects Pennsylvanians to safe, secure, and confidential behavioral or mental health crisis services.

Call 988 if you or someone you know is:

depressed,

going through a hard time,

needs to talk, or

is thinking about suicide.

The crisis counselors are here to listen and support you through whatever difficult times you may be facing. Georouting (not caller area code) is in the process of being implemented to determine which 988 call center should receive the call. By the end of 2024, the Commonwealth anticipates 14 call centers as two are on onboarding now.

In 2020, Congress designated the new 988 dialing code to be operated through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) sees 988 as a first step towards a transformed crisis care system in America.