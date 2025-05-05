The Violence Dashboard is an interactive tool designed to display aggregated statistics for hospital discharge reasons and causes of deaths in Pennsylvania. Counts, crude rates, and age-adjusted rates can be produced for assaults, self-harm attempts, and suicides by firearms, cuts and piercing, and poisonings.

Other Resources :

The Pennsylvania Violent Death Reporting System State Suicide Map displays suicide death counts and rates, demographic details, and circumstantial information for each county. Aggregate data are also available for download.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones. National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) available 24/7 to talk confidentially with anyone in the United States who is experiencing domestic violence, seeking resources or information, or questioning unhealthy aspects of their relationship. Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4-A-CHILD (422-4453) a 24-hour crisis hotline to offer support, information and referrals on coping with a crying baby and preventing abuse. Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Technical Notes

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