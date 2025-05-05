The primary mission of the Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Program is the prevention of and the intervention in the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. Through implementation of the Program's core functions: the management of STI service delivery, education, training, surveillance and interaction with professional health care providers and community-based organizations, the STI Program strives to ensure a quality, professional and client centered approach to individuals seeking STI related health care.
General Information on Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)
If you get an STI, you're more likely to get HIV than someone who is STI-free. Getting or giving STIs increases the risk of getting HIV.
Your behaviors can raise or lower your risk for STIs and HIV. Not having vaginal, anal, or oral sex is the most effective way to prevent these diseases.
If you are sexually active, however, you can lower your risk for getting STIs and HIV by:
- Choosing one partner and agreeing to be sexually active only with each other. It is still important that you and your partner get tested for STIs and HIV and share your test results before having sex;
- Limiting the number of people you have sex with if you have more than one partner;
- Using latex condoms and dental dams the right way every time you have sex.
- Abstinence: The most reliable way to avoid infection is to not have sex (i.e., anal, vaginal, or oral).
STI Testing and Treatment Services
STI Resources
- National STI and AIDS Hotline - 1-800-227-8922 or 1-800-342-2437 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week)
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- National Library of Medicine
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American Sexual Health Association
STI Provider Resources
- For recommended STI treatment information, please visit CDC Treatment Guidelines
- CDC Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis Resources
- For providers to sign up for the PA HAN: Health Alert Network (HAN)
- For information regarding scheduling STI Grand Round presentations, please send an email to: ra-dhkofaxdisease@pa.gov
- View information regarding Doxycycline Postexposure Prophylaxis (PEP)
- View CDC Clinical Guidelines on the use of Doxycycline Postexposure Prophylaxis (PEP)
- For information on taking a sexual health history, please visit Guide to Taking a Sexual History | STI | CDC
- View the AMA toolkit for routine screening of HIV, STIs, Viral Hepatitis and LTBI.
Contact the STI Program
Pennsylvania Department of Health
STI Program
Room 1023 Health & Human Services Building
625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: 717-787-3981
Fax: 717-772-4309
STI Information for Providers
Reporting
PA-NEDSS
PA-NEDSS is the mandatory method for providers and laboratories to report diseases and investigative findings to the Pennsylvania Department of Health
PA-NEDSS Reporting
Developed to streamline mandated reporting quickly and confidentially.
Testing Information
- Getting Tested for STIs | STI | CDC
- Laboratory Diagnostic Testing for Treponema pallidum
- CDC Recommendations for the Laboratory-Based Detection of Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae — 2014
- Congenital Syphilis for Providers
- Expedited Partner Therapy for Providers
STD Training Information
- CDC STI Training Resources
- National Network of STD Clinical Prevention Training Centers (NNPTC)
- National STI Curriculum
- Clinical Education Initiative (CEI)