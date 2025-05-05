RSV is a common virus that makes people sick with cold-like symptoms.



There are about 3 million cases per year in the US. Most kids get RSV before they turn two, and people can get RSV more than once in their life. Most people recover in one to two weeks.

The symptoms of RSV include:

Cough

Sneezing, stuffy or runny nose

Wheezing

Fever

Symptoms in very young infants might look different:

Fussiness

Not wanting to eat or drink

Not moving around as much as normal

Pauses in breathing more than 10 seconds

RSV can be serious, especially for young children and older adults.

Healthy adults and infants with RSV usually do not get severely ill. If someone with RSV is having trouble breathing or is dehydrated, they might need to go to the hospital. People more likely to get seriously sick are:

Premature infants

Infants, especially 6 months and younger

Children with neuromuscular disorders

People with heart or lung disease

People with weaken immune systems

Adults aged 65 and older

There are no specific medicines to treat RSV.

Symptoms can be eased by drinking fluids, managing fever (never give aspirin to children), and resting.

To avoid getting sick or making other people sick:

Wash hands with soap or use sanitizer. (Frequent handwashing is especially important in childcare and healthcare settings.)

Stay away from sick people.

Stay home if you're sick.

Clean things you touch a lot.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

If you have cold-like symptoms and might be around someone at risk for severe RSV, try not to interact with them. If you must, follow prevention steps carefully and consider wearing a mask.

You can get RSV if respiratory droplets come in contact with your eyes, nose, or mouth.

This can happen when there is close contact with infected persons. It can also happen through contact with surfaces or objects infected persons have touched.

In the US, RSV usually starts in the fall and peaks in the winter. People with RSV can spread it for 3 to 8 days, sometimes even before they feel sick. The virus is most contagious early in the illness, especially when there's a fever. Some people with weak immune systems can spread RSV even after their symptoms are gone for many weeks.

Children often get RSV at school or daycare. They can usually return to their school or daycare after they have begun to feel better AND have been fever-free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medicine (NOTE: never give aspirin to a child). RSV can stick around on surfaces for a long time, especially on hard surfaces, but it doesn't last as long on soft things like tissues or hands.

Immunizations and vaccines are available for infants and toddlers, pregnant people, everyone 75 and older, and people aged 50-74 with certain risk conditions.

For more information on RSV immunizations and vaccines, please visit our vaccine page.

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