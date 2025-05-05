Stay home if you are sick.

Even if you have mild symptoms, you may spread COVID-19 to someone who is at high risk of getting seriously sick.

Stay home until you feel better AND it has been at least 24 hours since your fever ended (without taking fever-reducing medicine).

After you feel better and your fever is gone, keep taking precautions−handwashing, physical distancing, masking, improving air flow−for 5 more days.

Get tested and treated early.

Testing for COVID-19 helps you start treatment early and protect the people you care about.

If you test positive, you can take steps to reduce your risk of severe illness and prevent spreading the virus to others.

COVID-19 medicines, like Paxlovid, work best when started within 2 days of feeling sick, but can be taken up to 5-7 days after symptoms begin. These medicines can help prevent people with certain health risks from needing hospitalization.

For more information about testing, please visit Testing for COVID-19 | COVID-19 | CDC. For a list of treatment options, please visit, types of COVID-19 Treatment.

Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines helps prevent severe illness.

Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations greatly lowers your risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Vaccines prevent thousands of hospitalizations and deaths in the US every year.

Nationally, from September 24, 2023 – August 11, 2024, COVID-19 vaccination prevented approximately 100,000 hospitalizations, 20,000 ICU stays, and 7,000 deaths2.

COVID-19 Vaccination Guidance

The updated 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine is available now for those 6 months and older. Vaccination is especially important for those with high-risk conditions and anyone who has never been vaccinated. The American Academy of Pediatrics has compiled a list of high-risk conditions among children.

People with weakened immune systems may need extra doses. Talk to your healthcare provider.

For more information on who should get a vaccine, consult recommendations from the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the PADOH General Immunization Guidance, and the PADOH Respiratory Virus Vaccines page.

Many people can get vaccines for free through insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, or public health programs like CDC’s Vaccines for Children Program (VFC).

However, vaccine supply is uncertain. Check with your doctor or pharmacist and insurer before getting a COVID-19 vaccine to confirm eligibility and availability. For those who are underinsured or without insurance, COVID-19 shots are available at a Department of Health local health center near you. Pharmacies with available appointments can be found here.

Serious vaccine side effects are rare.

Most side effects are mild (arm soreness, tiredness, mild fever) and go away on their own after a few days.

Severe reactions are extremely rare:

Anaphylaxis , a potentially fatal allergic reaction, is seen in ~ 5 out of every 1 million doses given 3

, a potentially fatal allergic reaction, is seen in ~ 5 out of every 1 million doses given Myocarditis and Pericarditis , inflammation of the heart and surrounding tissues, is seen in ~ 8 out of every 1 million doses given 4 (all ages) and ~ 27 out of every 1 million doses among males age 12-24 5 .

, inflammation of the heart and surrounding tissues, is seen in ~ 8 out of every 1 million doses given (all ages) and ~ 27 out of every 1 million doses among males age 12-24 . Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, was seen among adults 18 years and older who received a J&J vaccine, but not those who received a Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine.

The protection from vaccination greatly outweighs these rare risks.

Report unexpected side effects to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to help keep vaccines safe.

Additional Resources