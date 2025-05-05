Staying up to date on your vaccines is especially important for people who are:

Pregnant

Trying to get pregnant

Might become pregnant in the future

People who are breastfeeding

As you care for the health of you and your baby you will make many important decisions. Getting vaccinated before becoming pregnant or in your pregnancy is the best way to protect you and your baby from getting very sick. Even if you’ve already been exposed to whooping cough, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), COVID-19 or the flu in the past, vaccination is important and can protect you and your baby from future complications.

Getting vaccines for the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and DTaP (whooping cough) helps protect both you and your baby from getting very sick.

The CDC, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM) recommend these vaccines.

Vaccination is even more important if you are pregnant.

Pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get very sick from respiratory illnesses like the flu, whooping cough, RSV and COVID-19.

Pregnant people who get COVID-19 during their pregnancy are at higher risk of having a preterm birth, low birthweight at delivery, and being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Vaccination is important if you are breastfeeding.

Vaccines like DTaP, flu, and COVID-19 are recommended for breastfeeding people.

Antibodies from vaccines can pass through breastmilk and help protect your baby from the virus.

Getting vaccinated helps to protect infants less than 6 months of age, who are too young to be vaccinated against whooping cough, the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

The flu, COVID-19, RSV, and TDaP vaccines are safe and effective.

These vaccines (flu, RSV, COVID-19, and TDaP) protect you from serious illness and can help protect your baby from the flu, COVID-19, RSV, and whooping cough.

These vaccines are safe to get during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.

They do NOT contain live virus. There is NO evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility problems or increase the risk of miscarriage.

Creating a safe "cocoon" can further protect your baby.

Parents can create a "cocoon" around their baby by asking family and friends who may spend time with the baby to get vaccinated. This reduces the chance you or your baby will be exposed to disease and can provide further protection from the flu, COVID-19, RSV, and whooping cough.

People like parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, babysitters, childcare providers, and healthcare providers should get vaccinated to protect babies from respiratory viruses.

In addition to getting vaccinated, you can protect your baby by avoiding or limiting visits from people with a cough, sore throat, congestion, or other respiratory symptoms until their symptoms pass and they are feeling better.

Talk to your healthcare provider if you have questions.

It's normal to have questions. The best person to talk to if you have concerns about your pregnancy or fertility is your prenatal provider.

You can contact experts with questions at Mother To Baby. The free and confidential service is available Monday-Friday 8am-7pm (local time) in English and Spanish. Call 1-866-626-6847, text 1-855-999-3525, chat live, or send an email to MotherToBaby

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available to most adults through Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance. If you don’t have insurance, you can get free COVID-19 vaccination through the CDC’s Bridge Access Program. Visit Vaccines.gov to find a location near you.​

PA DOH Resources

