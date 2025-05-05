The COVID-19 vaccine prevents severe illness, hospitalization, and long-term complications. It can also make the illness shorter and less serious if you do get infected.

Who should get it:

Children 6-23 months and adults 19 and older: Should be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with the updated version each year.

Children 2-18 years old should be vaccinated if they have health risk factors, live in a long-term care facility or other congregate setting, have household member(s) at high risk for severe COVID-19, or have never had a COVID shot. Parents may also choose vaccination for extra protection, even if their child is low risk.

Who are the most important groups of people to make sure they get the vaccine: Children 6 to 23 months, pregnant or nursing mothers, adults 65+, children and adults who have not previously been vaccinated, people who live in congregate settings, people who have health risk factors, including people who live with others who have additional health risks.

Best timing: As soon as the new version of the shot is available (usually late summer to early fall). If you miss it, get vaccinated as soon as you can. You will need to wait at least 8 weeks between taking different versions of the shot.

After COVID-19 infection: People who had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated. They may want to wait 3 months after their infection to begin the vaccinations.

Co-administration: Safe to get with other vaccines1. It might even help the shots boost protection1.

Side effects: Just as there may be risks or side effects with taking any medication, there are side effects and risks associated with using the COVID-19 vaccine.

Common side effects: Arm soreness, tiredness, mild fever; these go away on their own after a few days.

Rare, but more serious: Anaphylaxis occurs in about 5 out of every 1 million doses. Heart inflammation (Myocarditis and Pericarditis) occurs in about 8 out of every 1 million doses (all ages), but 27 out of every million doses for males aged 12-24 years. Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, was seen among adults 18 years and older who received a J&J vaccine, but not those who received a Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine. The J&J vaccine is no longer available6.

Vaccine supply: Availability may vary due to federal policy changes. Check with your doctor or pharmacist and insurer before getting a COVID-19 vaccine to confirm eligibility and availability. Pharmacies with available appointments can be found here.

For more information talk to your pharmacist or health care provider and visit: