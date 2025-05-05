Date Updated: 9/8/2026
Vaccines Protect You and Your Community!
Viruses like the flu and COVID-19 change over time. Updated vaccines for these viruses teach your body to recognize and fight them. Getting these vaccines every year lowers your risk of serious illness, protects your family and community, and helps slow the spread of disease.
Other vaccines protect against bacterial infections, like pneumococcal disease, which can cause ear infections, pneumonia, meningitis, and other serious illnesses.
Stay healthy by keeping up to date on your vaccines.
The flu shot or nasal mist protects against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Even if you still get sick, vaccination may shorten your illness and reduce missed school, daycare, or work. This also can protect others around you.
Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu shot every year.
Best timing is in the fall, before the end of October. Missed it? Get it as soon as possible while the flu is still spreading.
Co-administration: Safe to get with other vaccines1.
What’s in it: The 2026–2027 flu vaccine is trivalent (3 strains: H1N1, H3N2, and B/Victoria). The B/Yamagata strain was removed since it has not circulated in 5 years2.
FluMist (nasal spray) is available for healthy people ages 2-49 years3. You may receive this vaccine from a healthcare provider or a pharmacy, but it can now also be given at home and ordered through online pharmacies. It should not be used for people with asthma, pregnant women, or others with certain health conditions. For more information on eligibility, protection, and availability, visit the links below.
- Ways To Find FluMist | FluMist® (Influenza Vaccine Live, Intranasal)
- Technically Speaking: FluMist at Home | Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Ask The Experts About Vaccines: Influenza | Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine (LAIV) Issues | Immunize.org
NOTE: Some people may need more than one dose of the vaccine. Talk to your doctor about which shots and doses are best for you.
Side effects: Just as there may be risks or side effects from taking any medication, there may be side effects and risks associated with getting the flu vaccine.
Common side effects: Flu-like symptoms, such as fever, soreness, headache, and body aches, go away on their own after a few days.
Rare, but more serious: Anaphylaxis (allergic reaction) occurs in about 1 out of every 1 million doses4. Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, occurs in about 1 to 2 persons out of every 1 million doses5.
For more information, talk to your pharmacist or health care provider and visit:
The COVID-19 vaccine prevents severe illness, hospitalization, and long-term complications. It can also make the illness shorter and less serious if you do get infected.
Who should get it:
Children 6-23 months and adults 19 and older: Should be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with the updated version each year.
Children 2-18 years old should be vaccinated if they have health risk factors, live in a long-term care facility or other congregate setting, have household member(s) at high risk for severe COVID-19, or have never had a COVID shot. Parents may also choose vaccination for extra protection, even if their child is low risk.
Who are the most important groups of people to make sure they get the vaccine: Children 6 to 23 months, pregnant or nursing mothers, adults 65+, children and adults who have not previously been vaccinated, people who live in congregate settings, people who have health risk factors, including people who live with others who have additional health risks.
Best timing: As soon as the new version of the shot is available (usually late summer to early fall). If you miss it, get vaccinated as soon as you can. You will need to wait at least 8 weeks between taking different versions of the shot.
After COVID-19 infection: People who had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated. They may want to wait 3 months after their infection to begin the vaccinations.
Co-administration: Safe to get with other vaccines1. It might even help the shots boost protection1.
Side effects: Just as there may be risks or side effects with taking any medication, there are side effects and risks associated with using the COVID-19 vaccine.
Common side effects: Arm soreness, tiredness, mild fever; these go away on their own after a few days.
Rare, but more serious: Anaphylaxis occurs in about 5 out of every 1 million doses. Heart inflammation (Myocarditis and Pericarditis) occurs in about 8 out of every 1 million doses (all ages), but 27 out of every million doses for males aged 12-24 years. Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, was seen among adults 18 years and older who received a J&J vaccine, but not those who received a Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine. The J&J vaccine is no longer available6.
Vaccine supply: Availability may vary due to federal policy changes. Check with your doctor or pharmacist and insurer before getting a COVID-19 vaccine to confirm eligibility and availability. Pharmacies with available appointments can be found here.
For more information talk to your pharmacist or health care provider and visit:
- General Immunization Guidance | Department of Health | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- PADOH COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations and Frequently Asked Questions
- American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) COVID-19 Immunization Guidance
- American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) COVID-19 Immunization Guidance
- American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) COVID-19 Immunization Guidance
- Vaccines for Moderately to Severely Immunocompromised People | COVID-19 | CDC
RSV can cause serious illness in infants, toddlers, pregnant people, older adults, and some adults with health risks.
Infants and toddlers can get a monthly shot (Palivizumab) or one time shot (nirsevimab or clesrovimab). These are monoclonal antibody immunizations, not vaccines. They provide immediate protection because the premade antibodies are ready to fight RSV right away.
NOTE: Infants born 14 or more days after their mother got an RSV vaccine (see below) do NOT need nirsevimab or clesrovimab.
Pregnant people (who are 32-36 weeks along) should get one dose of RSV vaccine (Abrysvo) to protect the infant.
NOTE: If someone has received an RSV vaccine during a previous pregnancy, they should not receive another vaccine during subsequent pregnancies.
Adults 50 to 74 are eligible to get a single dose of RSV vaccine before RSV season starts if they have certain health risks.
Adults 75 and older should get a single dose of vaccine before RSV season begins. As long as RSV is circulating, eligible adults can be vaccinated.
NOTE: The RSV vaccine is currently a one-time vaccine. Those who have previously received a vaccine do not need an additional dose at this time.
Side effects: Just as there may be risks or side effects with taking any medication, there are side effects and risks associated with using the RSV vaccine or monoclonal antibody immunization.
Common side effects: Soreness, redness or swelling where you got the shot, headache, fatigue, nausea, muscle and/or joint pain.
Rare side effects: Among adults 60+, 10 additional cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome are expected among every 1 million people vaccinated. However, Guillain-Barré syndrome is more common in older adults regardless of vaccination history7.
RSV Vaccine Timeline
For more information talk to your pharmacist or health care provider and visit:
Pneumococcal disease is caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria and can lead to pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream infections, especially after a viral illness like influenza or COVID-19. Vaccines are available for toddlers, some children, some adults 19-49, and all adults 50 and older.
Children less than 5: Should receive a vaccine.
NOTE: Children with certain health conditions may need additional doses.
Children older than 5 and adults less than 50: Should receive a vaccine if they have certain health conditions. High risk conditions in children include chronic heart, kidney, or lung disease, including asthma. High risk conditions among adults include alcoholism, cigarette smoking, and chronic heart, lung, or kidney disease. Pneumococcal vaccination is especially important for people of all ages with cochlear implants or those without a spleen. A comprehensive list of health conditions that are an indication for pneumococcal vaccination can be found.
Adults 50 and older: Should receive a vaccine.
Side effects: Just as there may be risks or side effects with taking any medication, there are side effects and risks associated with using the pneumococcal vaccine.
Common side effects: Drowsiness, loss of appetite, soreness, redness, or swelling where you got the shot, headache, fever.
Rare side effects: Anaphylaxis is seen in approximately 1 out of every 1 million doses given8.
There are several types of pneumococcal vaccines. Your health care provider can tell you which is best for you.
For more information talk to your pharmacist or health care provider and visit:
Where to Get Vaccinated
Get vaccinated at your pharmacist, health care provider’s office, or for those who are underinsured or without insurance, at a state or local health center near you.
Stay healthy and safe by staying up to date with your vaccinations!
Pharmacies with available appointments can be found here.
- CDC. (2024b, September 17). Getting a Flu Vaccine and other Recommended Vaccines at the Same Time. CDC.gov. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/vaccines/coadministration.html
- CDC. (2026, April 13). 2026–2027 Flu Season. CDC.gov. 2026-2027 Flu Season | Influenza (Flu) | CDC
- FDA. (2025, July 1). FluMist. FDA.gov. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/flumist
- CDC. (2024a, September 17). Flu Vaccines and People with Egg Allergies. CDC.gov. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/vaccines/egg-allergies.html
- CDC. (2024c, September 17). Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Flu Vaccine. CDC.gov. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/vaccine-safety/guillainbarre.html
- CDC. (2025a, January 31). Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccine Safety. CDC.gov. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety/vaccines/covid-19.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fvaccines%2Fsafety%2Fsafety-of-vaccines.html
- CDC. (2025b, July 11). Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Safety. CDC.gov. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety/vaccines/rsv.html
- CDC. (2024d, December 20). Pneumococcal Vaccine Safety. CDC.gov. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety/vaccines/pneumococcal.html
Vaccine Resources
Immunizations for Respiratory Viruses Prevention | Respiratory Illnesses | CDC
Vaccines for Pneumococcal | CDC
Respiratory Virus Vaccine and Pregnancy | Department of Health | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Respiratory Virus Dashboard | Department of Health | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania