Ephrata, PA – Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen convened a roundtable discussion with Lancaster County health and education leaders yesterday to ensure continued coordination between the Shapiro Administration and local officials on the ongoing measles outbreak, gathering direct feedback and hearing firsthand how the county – the epicenter of the outbreak – is responding to the worst surge of cases in more than three decades.

Lancaster County has experienced the highest number of confirmed measles cases during Pennsylvania’s outbreak, with 514 cases so far in 2026.

Tragically, DOH has also confirmed three measles-associated deaths in Lancaster County.

“State health data illustrate only part of the picture when it comes to Pennsylvania's measles outbreak,” said Dr. Bogen. “To fine-tune our approach, we are having deliberate discussions and listening to the people doing this work on the ground in Lancaster County. This roundtable gave us a chance to hear directly about their day-to-day experiences so we can ensure we are equipping them with the resources and information they need to respond – including providing vaccines, communication resources, and other tools to keep families safe. My team and I are committed to this all-hands-on-deck approach, working around the clock, so we can bring this outbreak to an end.”

The roundtable brought together representatives from health care systems, emergency medical services (EMS), and area schools to discuss what community leaders are seeing and hearing on the ground, identify gaps in public messaging, and address local challenges. This important conversation helps inform the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH)’s approach and guidance at the local level as it works together with communities to curb the spread of the measles virus – including increasing vaccination rates.

During the meeting, attendees discussed how they respond to local concerns about measles and the resources the state can continue to provide to support their efforts, including measles testing, guidance for health care facilities and science-based information about preventing and caring for people with measles.

“As a health system deeply rooted in this community, we know that responding to measles takes partnership beyond the walls of any one organization,” said Dr. Eugene Curley, Medical Director, Infection Control, WellSpan Health. “Bringing health care, public health and education leaders together creates an important opportunity to listen, share what we’re experiencing and identify ways we can better support the people we collectively serve.”

DOH will incorporate the feedback it received during the roundtable to further enhance its ongoing robust response to the measles outbreak.

Approximately 300 DOH staff are proactively working with residents, community organizations, and health care providers to combat the measles outbreak in the Commonwealth through access to fact-based information and to the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

State health center staff have administered more than 7,000 MMR vaccinations at 244 pop-up vaccination clinics in the affected communities since the outbreak began in late April. Dozens of additional vaccine clinics are scheduled for the upcoming weeks and months, based on community interest and need. In pop-up clinics and at state health centers combined, DOH nurses have administered more than 11,000 MMR vaccine doses to residents across the Commonwealth in 2026.

Statewide, health care providers have also seen a surge of interest from residents seeking MMR vaccinations. In a typical month, Pennsylvania health care providers administer approximately 25,000 doses of the MMR vaccine. In September and October more than 56,000 and 61,000 doses were administered, respectively.

DOH also continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) professional staff to respond to the measles outbreak. DOH’s measles response team meets remotely every other week with the CDC measles response team. The teams jointly review cases, outbreak response, and public facing materials, among other areas, and convene additional calls as needed.

The best protection against measles remains getting fully vaccinated. The MMR vaccine, administered over two doses, boosts a person’s immune system and provides 97% lifetime protection.

Residents interested in getting vaccinated should contact their trusted health care provider.

MMR vaccine is available across the state by contacting a health care provider, a pharmacy, county or municipal health department, DOH State Health Center, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), or a Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

For more information about the measles outbreak, updated case, hospitalization, and death, as well as how to get vaccinated, visit pa.gov/measles or call DOH’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

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