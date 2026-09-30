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    Pennsylvania Department of Health Confirms Fifth Measles-Associated Death, Provides Statewide Update on Outbreak as Cases Reach 943 in 39 Counties

    An unvaccinated Lancaster County resident with confirmed measles has died.

     

    Throughout September, more than 53,000 MMR doses were administered statewide, more than doubling the amount in a typical month.

     

    Getting vaccinated remains the best protection against the measles virus; the vaccine is proven 97 percent effective at preventing measles for life after two doses.

    September 30, 2026

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) today reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that an unvaccinated resident of Lancaster County tested positive for measles and has died. 

    This is the fifth Pennsylvanian who meets the measles-associated death definition as the number of confirmed measles cases stands at 943 across 39 counties so far in 2026. The death will be added to DOH’s measles dashboard later today.

    To protect the privacy of the individual and their family, DOH will not release any additional details that could personally identify them. DOH is bound by laws that limit what can be shared publicly, and families deserve the dignity to mourn in private. DOH continues to lead Pennsylvania’s robust response to the ongoing measles outbreak and is making the most up-to-date information on cases, hospitalizations, and deaths available on its measles dashboard.

    While daily numbers fluctuate, tracking these trends provides Pennsylvanians and health care providers with visibility into community transmission across the Commonwealth and helps inform DOH’s ongoing response.

    Key updates include:

    • New Positive Cases (since September 28, 2026): 40
    • Total Counties: 39
    • Total Cumulative Cases: 943
    • Total Hospitalizations: 176
    • Total Confirmed Measles-Associated Deaths: 5
    • Measles cases among vaccinated individuals: 4 (less than 1% of cases)

    Outreach and Response

    DOH is proactively working with residents, community organizations, and health care providers to combat the measles outbreak in the Commonwealth through access to fact-based information and access to the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. 

    State health center staff have administered more than 5,500 MMR vaccinations at 180 pop-up vaccination clinics in the affected communities since the outbreak began in late April. Dozens of additional vaccine clinics are scheduled for the upcoming weeks and months, based on community interest and need. In pop-up clinics and at state health centers combined, Department nurses have administered more than 8,500 MMR vaccine doses to residents across the Commonwealth in 2026. 

    Statewide, health care providers have also seen a surge of interest from residents seeking MMR vaccinations. In a typical month, Pennsylvania health care providers administer approximately 25,000 doses of the MMR vaccine. In August 2026, more than 49,000 MMR vaccines were administered and so far in September 2026, more than 53,000 doses have been administered.

    Getting Vaccinated

    The best protection against measles remains getting fully vaccinated. The MMR vaccine, administered over two doses, boosts a person’s immune system and provides 97% lifetime protection. People who have two documented doses of MMR do not need another. Adults who have only one dose, or who cannot find their vaccination records, should talk with a health care provider or pharmacist about getting vaccinated.

    Residents interested in getting vaccinated should contact their trusted health care provider.

    MMR vaccine is available across the state by contacting a health care provider, county or municipal health department, DOH State Health Center, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), or a Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

    Measles Symptoms and Transmission

    Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can cause serious short- and long-term health problems including pneumonia and brain swelling, with nearly 20 percent of people identified by DOH with measles being hospitalized. Death from measles, though rare, occurs in one to three patients per 1,000 cases.

    Measles spreads when a person who is infected breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The virus remains infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the person with the infection leaves the area.

    Symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis), followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the head and spreads downward. Without proper protection or supportive care, measles can be deadly. Symptoms can start 7 to 21 days after exposure. People are typically contagious 4 days before and 4 days after rash onset.

    People who believe they were exposed to measles, and are experiencing symptoms, should contact their health care provider or call DOH’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

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