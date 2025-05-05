Prescription Drug Take-Back Program

Overview
The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) is focused on alleviating the health and safety concerns from the diversion and misuse of prescription drugs by helping our citizens properly dispose of unused prescription medications. Keeping unused opioids or other common drugs of misuse in a medicine cabinet is no longer safe or responsible.
Handling medications
- Lock up all your medications
- Don't share your medications with anyone or take someone else’s medications
- Safely dispose of unused or unwanted medications. When you pick up a prescription, ask your pharmacist for drug disposal pouches or find a drug take-back box.
Disposing of medications
Each take-back location has the right to determine what items they will accept in their box.
DEA regulations ALLOW for the disposal of:
- Over-the-counter medications
- Prescription medications
- Prescription patches
- Prescription ointments
- Vitamins
- Pet medicines
DEA regulations DO NOT ALLOW for the disposal of:
- Hydrogen peroxide
- Compressed cylinders or aerosols (e.g., asthma inhalers)
- Iodine-containing medications
- Thermometers
- Alcohol & illicit drugs (i.e. marijuana, heroin, LSD, etc.)
Preparing medications for disposal
- All prescribed medications to be disposed of should be contained inside their original bottle or placed inside a small sealed container (i.e. plastic bottle) or zip-lock bag
- Personal information should be removed or marked out with a permanent marker