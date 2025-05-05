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    Centers of Excellence

    Pennsylvania has made important progress in recent years to reduce the rate of opioid overdose deaths, moving from the third-highest rate in the country in 2017 to the eighteenth highest rate in 2023, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Making further progress remains a key focus of the Department of Human Services and has been accomplished in part by investing in Opioid Use Disorder Centers of Excellence (COEs). Access to and capacity of evidence-based OUD treatment, including Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) or Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) is a critical evidence-based approach to treatment, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Alongside treatment, many other services are needed to keep the individual healthy, safe, and well such as housing, transportation, childcare, and employment training.

    Jump to: Find Your Local COE | COE Resources

    In 2016, the COEs were introduced as one solution to the growing overdose crisis within the state, as well as a solution to the barrier of engaging and retaining clients with OUD in treatment.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) selected 45 centers including primary care practices, hospitals, Federally Qualified Health Centers, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment providers, and single county authorities. The COEs were designed to engage the community to identify all people with OUD and make sure every person with OUD achieves optimal health. This means COEs take care of the whole person, including OUD treatment, physical health treatment such as chronic or infectious disease management, and mental health treatment such as anxiety or depression treatment. It also means that COEs provides hand-in-hand support to every person with OUD, including providing every person with OUD a peer who helps the person process all steps in the recovery process and providing every person with a community based care management team who helps the person identify, organize, obtain, and sustain treatment/non-treatment resources.

    Ensuring every person with OUD achieves optimal health and recovery involves the coordination of care across multiple domains, including physical, mental, and behavioral health and social needs including job training, housing and transportation support, education services, and childcare, among others. The COEs offer a variety of services on-site, while others are made available to clients through community partners.

    The COEs across the commonwealth have also created community-based care management teams to assist with care coordination and recovery support for their clients. The community-based care management teams can consist of a diverse group of providers including Licensed Clinical Social Workers, counselors, Certified Recovery Specialists, nurses, peer navigators, care managers, and physicians. The care management teams work together to ensure that clients' care is coordinated across all domains and that all treatment and non-treatment needs are addressed, either through on-site services or through referrals. The individual also engages with recovery support personnel who walk side-by-side with clients through their recovery journey. Recovery support personnel are integral members of the care management team and often provide support for clients during off hours and weekends.

    Find Your Local COE

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    COE Current Resources

    Agreement Language

    Ops Memos

    For COEs

    Revalidation

    MA Bulletins

    FAQs

    Research Publications

    Other Resources

    Historical Materials