Special Quitline Programs

Pregnant and Postpartum Program Get up to nine free, personalized coaching sessions Receive $ incentives for each call completed Get free nicotine replacement therapy – if medically eligible





Youth Tobacco and Vaping Cessation Program - visit mylifemyquit.com Five coaching sessions by phone, live texting or chat Coaches who help teens navigate social situations while finding healthy ways to cope with stress Text or call a dedicated toll-free number (1-855-891-9989) for real-time coaching Promotional and educational materials designed for youth with messages from youth about quitting tobacco and vaping





Want to learn more?

Visit the Quitline website QuitLogix for more information!

Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669)

It's Free. It's Confidential. IT WORKS! ​





For Healthcare Providers

How to Refer Patients

QuitLogix - Web Referrals

Check out the PA Free Quitline online, QuitLogix ! The site provides educational materials, web support, tips on how to talk to and refer patients, and how to effectively apply an evidence-based brief tobacco intervention.

e-Referral

eReferral's allow healthcare providers to send secure, two-way communication between a provider and the Quitline through the patient's electronic health record (EHR). This system improves accuracy of patient referrals to the Quitline and increases the likelihood of a successful referral, while integrating tobacco cessation into routine clinical care. To learn more about the program please complete the contact us form.

Fax to Quit

Fax To Quit is an alternative referral method for those with limited internet or online capabilities.

Special Quitline Programs

Pregnancy Protocol

Designed specifically to help women during and after pregnancy .

Youth Protocol 'My Life. My Quit' - Youth Tobacco and Vaping Cessation Program



The program includes educational materials designed for teens. Five coaching sessions by phone, live texting or chat with a coach who will listen and help teens navigate social situations while finding healthy ways to cope with stress.

Native American Protocol

Participants will be able to reach a Native coach at 1-855-372-0037. Coaches have been specially trained to provide tobacco cessation techniques while honoring Native Americans’ use of pure tobacco for spiritual and health purposes.

Incentive Program for Menthol Commercial Tobacco Users

The PA Free Quitline offers incentives to help menthol tobacco users quit. Incentives will be sent to eligible menthol tobacco user participants based on completing up to three coaching calls.

Quitline Utilization Dashboard

This Quitline Utilization Dashboard presents key metrics from 2019 and 2023, such as Quitline monthly intakes and enrollments, types of services utilized, quit rates, and comparative data across years. Data presented in this dashboard were collected by National Jewish Health, Inc., the vendor of the PA Free Quitline, as well as third-party follow-up data collectors, Westat, Inc. The Research & Evaluation Group at Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC) conducted data analysis and prepared the dashboard.

For questions or feedback about the dashboard, contact patpceval@phmc.org.

Resources and Information

Contact one of our eight Regional Primary Contractors who provide cessation services locally in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. Individual sessions, group classes, and free nicotine replacement therapy.​

Contact Us