Surveys and Licensure Information

Inspections

In accordance with Act 41 of 2014, the department may access tanning facilities and their records at reasonable times to determine compliance with the Act. Facilities holding a Certificate of Registration are subject to unannounced and random inspections at the request of an operator or legal entity, or in response to a complaint. Inspections evaluate facility operations, required records and training documentation, operator competency, and adherence to all provisions of the Act.

Sample Inspection Report

All requested and required inspection documentation should be submitted to the department at:

RA-DHIndoorTanningIN@pa.gov