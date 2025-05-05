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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Applications and Supporting Documents

    Registration

    Facilities seeking to offer indoor UV services to the public are required to register annually with the Department.  To obtain a Certificate of Registration, please provide the following documentation:

    The online payment platform will calculate your payment amount based on the number of sunlamp products you enter. The table below describes how these fees are calculated.  

    Number of Booths/Beds

    Fee Amount

    1-2

    $150

    3-10

    $300

    11+

    $300 (first 10 beds/booths) + $20 for each additional bed/booth

    Example: 12 beds = $300 + ($20 X 2) = $340

    Please note registrations are nontransferable. Any change in ownership requires a new application.

    Demographic Change of Information

    If you need to make demographic changes to your registration, please submit an application and select change of information. Demographic changes may or may not result in an updated registration. Updates to demographic information do not extend or renew your certificate. Changes include address, name change (only), and contact information. There are no fees associated with demographic changes. 