Registration
Facilities seeking to offer indoor UV services to the public are required to register annually with the Department. To obtain a Certificate of Registration, please provide the following documentation:
- Complete the Application for Tanning Registration
- Application instructions can be found here: Instructions for Tanning Registration Application
- Facility Operating Procedures
- Facility Operating Procedure template can be found here: Facility Operating and Safety Procedures Template
- Warning Statement
- Warning Statement example can be found here: Warning Statement- Client Record
- Tanning Certification(s)
- Registration Fee: Please submit payment prior to submitting your application. Payment may be made electronically using this link: IDT Registration Fee
- Instructions for electronic payments can be found here: IDT E-Payment Instructions
The online payment platform will calculate your payment amount based on the number of sunlamp products you enter. The table below describes how these fees are calculated.
Number of Booths/Beds
Fee Amount
1-2
$150
3-10
$300
11+
$300 (first 10 beds/booths) + $20 for each additional bed/booth
Example: 12 beds = $300 + ($20 X 2) = $340
Please note registrations are nontransferable. Any change in ownership requires a new application.
Demographic Change of Information
If you need to make demographic changes to your registration, please submit an application and select change of information. Demographic changes may or may not result in an updated registration. Updates to demographic information do not extend or renew your certificate. Changes include address, name change (only), and contact information. There are no fees associated with demographic changes.