Federal Indoor Tanning Laws, Regulations, and Guidance
eCFR :: 21 CFR 1040.20 -- Sunlamp products and ultraviolet lamps intended for use in sunlamp products.
State Indoor Tanning Home Laws, Regulations, and Guidance
Act 41 of 2014- Indoor Tanning Regulation Act
Please note: Act 41 only pertains to indoor UV services.
Patron Age Restrictions and Time Limits
- Person(s) 17 years of age are permitted to use a tanning facility with the written authorization of the person’s parent or legal guardian, and no person(s) 16 years of age or younger are permitted to use a tanning facility.
- Operators shall limit a customer’s tanning session duration and frequency to the maximums recommended by the manufacturer for each bed/booth.
Training
- All staff/personnel operating the equipment must be trained and have proof of training. This could be a certification or signed statement. Signed statements are reviewed by the department to determine whether they meet the requirements of Act 41.
- A minimum of one trained operator must be present on-site while tanning equipment is in operation.