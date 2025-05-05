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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Laws, Regulations, and Guidance

    Federal Indoor Tanning Laws, Regulations, and Guidance

    eCFR :: 21 CFR 1040.20 -- Sunlamp products and ultraviolet lamps intended for use in sunlamp products.

    State Indoor Tanning Home Laws, Regulations, and Guidance

    Act 41 of 2014- Indoor Tanning Regulation Act

    Please note: Act 41 only pertains to indoor UV services.

    Patron Age Restrictions and Time Limits

    • Person(s) 17 years of age are permitted to use a tanning facility with the written authorization of the person’s parent or legal guardian, and no person(s) 16 years of age or younger are permitted to use a tanning facility.
    • Operators shall limit a customer’s tanning session duration and frequency to the maximums recommended by the manufacturer for each bed/booth.

    Training

    • All staff/personnel operating the equipment must be trained and have proof of training. This could be a certification or signed statement. Signed statements are reviewed by the department to determine whether they meet the requirements of Act 41.
    • A minimum of one trained operator must be present on-site while tanning equipment is in operation. 