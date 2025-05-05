The Indoor Tanning (IDT) Act 41 of 2014 provides requirements for entities offering indoor UV services to the public. The Act states a legal entity (individual, corporation, partnership, proprietorship, or association) with a facility operating a tanning bed, booth, or sunlamp is required to obtain and maintain a Certificate of Registration through the PA Department of Health.

The Department of Health is responsible for the registration of Pennsylvania’s tanning facilities, as well as ensuring compliance and complaint investigations for these facilities.

How Do I File a Concern or Complaint?

Speak up, we’re listening. To file a complaint: