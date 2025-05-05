ECE programs can expect children and staff to get sick:



Choose a place to keep sick children or staff separate from others until they can go home.

Make sure a sick child has adult supervision while waiting to be picked up.

When a child or anyone in direct contact with children gets sick, ECE programs should follow this guidance.

Exclude sick children or staff with: Readmit children or staff when: Fever with no other symptoms. No fever for at least 24 hours (without using fever-reducing medicine), and no new symptoms. Fever with productive cough. No fever for at least 24 hours (without using fever-reducing medicine), AND symptoms are improving. Should be evaluated by a healthcare provider. Worsening respiratory virus symptoms (stuffy or runny nose, cough, sore throat) not caused by something else, like allergies. Respiratory symptoms are getting better overall for at least 24 hours. For the next five days consider masking for individuals 2 years and older, physical distancing, and monitoring symptoms. Fever with a new rash or behavioral changes. No fever for at least 24 hours (without using fever-reducing medicine), and any associated rash or behavioral changes have resolved. Should be evaluated by a healthcare provider. Persistent vomiting. Vomiting has resolved overnight, and the child can hold down food/liquids in the morning. Persistent diarrhea that causes ‘accidents’ or is more than two bowel movements above what is ‘normal’ for the person in 24 hours. Diarrhea has improved, with no accidents and no more than two bowel movements above what is ‘normal’ for the child in 24 hours. Diarrhea that is bloody. Evaluated by a healthcare provider and cleared to return. Sores that are draining fluid and cannot be covered. Open sores are crusted over and receiving medical treatment.

Consider seeing a health care provider anytime you are concerned about yourself or a child in your care.

For additional information, please visit Preventing Spread of Respiratory Viruses When You're Sick | Respiratory Illnesses | CDC

Staff caring for sick children should use protective gear:

ECEs should have protective gear available to care for sick children. The figure below outlines the basic gear needed when caring for children with respiratory or gastrointestinal illnesses.