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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Date Updated: 11/24/2025

    The following tools and guidance documents will assist long-term care facilities to plan for and respond to respiratory virus outbreaks.

    Important Note: Report all respiratory outbreaks to your local health jurisdiction within 24 hours. Do not wait until the outbreak ends to notify the local health jurisdiction. The forms below are for summarizing completed influenza outbreaks and should not be used to notify DOH of an outbreak.

    The tools below can be used in response to respiratory virus outbreaks in LTCFs.

    CDC Guidance for Respiratory Viruses: