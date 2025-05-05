Date Updated: 11/24/2025
The following tools and guidance documents will assist long-term care facilities to plan for and respond to respiratory virus outbreaks.
Important Note: Report all respiratory outbreaks to your local health jurisdiction within 24 hours. Do not wait until the outbreak ends to notify the local health jurisdiction. The forms below are for summarizing completed influenza outbreaks and should not be used to notify DOH of an outbreak.
The tools below can be used in response to respiratory virus outbreaks in LTCFs.
- Respiratory Virus Outbreak Toolkit (PDF)
- Respiratory Virus Outbreaks in LTCF Outbreak Case – Patient Line Listing (PDF)
- Respiratory Virus Outbreaks in LTCF Outbreak Case – Patient Line Listing (Excel)
- Respiratory Viruses in LTCF Epidemic Curve (PDF)
- Respiratory Viruses in LTCF Epidemic Curve (Excel)
- Poster for long-term care facilities and personal care homes (PDF)
- Fillable Signage (PDF)
- Fillable Outbreak Notification Letter (doc)
- Work Exclusion Guidance for Health Care Personnel with Viral Respiratory Illness or Exposure (Updated)
- FAQs about Fall 2025 Respiratory Viral Illness Guidance Changes for Health Care
CDC Guidance for Respiratory Viruses:
- Interim Guidance for the Use of Masks to Control Seasonal Influenza Virus Transmission | Influenza (Flu) | CDC
- Isolation Precautions Guideline | Infection Control | CDC
- Tools and resources | Infection Control | CDC
- Infection Control Guidance: SARS-CoV-2 | COVID-19 | CDC
- Healthcare Professionals: Information on COVID-19 | COVID-19 | CDC